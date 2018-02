By Rev. Paul S. Osumi

Reprinted with permission

GO TO CHURCH

Someone jokingly remarked. “Whenever I go past a church, I always stop to visit, so that when at last I‘m carried in, the Lord won’t say, ‘Who is it?” In order to maintain our spiritual health, church going is a necessity. In these days of uncertainty, we need the certainty that comes from our faith in God. Go to church.