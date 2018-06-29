June 5–Feb. 24, 2019: “Gannenmono: A Legacy of Eight Generations in Hawai‘i” exhibit. This exhibit features historic documents and illustrations, cultural objects and first-hand accounts of the Gannenmono. The exhibit also includes the genealogy of one Gannenmono whose family today spans eight generations and contains more than 800 names. Picture Gallery in Hawaiian Hall at Bishop Museum. For more information, visit https://www.bishopmuseum.org/gannenmono/.

June 19 (One day only): “The Gannenmono: Their Journey to Hawai‘i Exhibition.” The Hawai‘i State Archives and the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i present a one-day exhibition of primary documents from the State Archives’ collection. The documents tell the story of the first organized immigrants to arrive in Hawai‘i from Japan — from their recruitment and departure from Yokohama to life on the plantations and their decision to return to Japan or remain in Hawai‘i. Documents available for viewing include the handwritten letters between Hawaiian Consul General for Japan Eugene Van Reed and Hawaiian ministers for foreign affairs W.C. Wyllie and Charles de Varigny regarding recruitment of Japanese workers for Hawai‘i’s sugar plantations; passenger list of the Scioto, the ship that brought the Gannenmono from Yokohama to Honolulu, labor contracts and the treaty between the Kingdom of Hawai‘i and the Empire of Japan. 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i (Manoa Grand Ballroom). Free and open to the public.