Kevin Kawamoto

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

Ninety years after the execution hanging of Myles Fukunaga, a young Japanese American man who killed the son of a Hawaiian Trust Company executive, the story continues to resonate among Hawai‘i residents who have learned about the case and questioned the judicial system’s rush to judgment of an individual who was clearly mentally ill.

For those unfamiliar with the case or in need of a refresher, Denshö online encyclopedia has called the Myles Fukunaga case “one of the most divisive incidents relating to Japanese Americans in Hawai‘i in the years before World War II.”

Fukunaga, by all accounts an intelligent and promising Nisei youth, was the son of Japanese immigrants who were struggling financially and had been threatened with eviction from their Honolulu home. Fukunaga plotted the kidnapping and murder of the 10-year-old son of Frederick Jamieson, a wealthy vice president of Hawaiian Trust Company. Fukunaga admitted to committing the crime in retaliation for the humiliation and ill-treatment his parents had suffered from Hawaiian Trust Company, which was responsible for collecting the rent for the home his parents rented.

Before the boy, Gill Jamieson, was even found dead, local authorities concluded the kidnapper was of Japanese ethnicity. Rising anti-Japanese hysteria was fanned by existing racial tensions and the Japanese American community in the territory feared for its safety. At the same time, many in the Japanese American community actively aided in the search for Gill Jamieson to demonstrate their collective condemnation of the kidnapping.

Fukunaga was eventually apprehended by local authorities and Gill Jamieson’s body was found. Trial and sentencing were accelerated and Fukunaga was quickly convicted and sentenced to death by hanging. Fukunaga’s court-appointed defense attorneys called no witnesses. While there is no doubt that Fukunaga committed the crime, many in the Japanese American community objected to the way the trial was handled, arguing that Caucasians who had murdered victims of Japanese ancestry were not treated similarly. More troubling was the fact that Fukunaga’s mental status did not appear to be a consideration at his trial or sentencing.

Kevin Kawamoto is a longtime contributor to The Hawai‘i Herald.

“A WALKING SHADOW” — SHOW DATES AND TIMES

Location: Palikü Theatre on the campus of Windward Community College

Oct. 19 and 20 (Friday and Saturday), 7:30 p.m. (after-show talk with cast on Saturday)

Oct. 21 (Sunday), 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 (Wednesday), 4 p.m.

Oct. 25–27 (Thursday– Saturday), 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for students (14+ and college students with ID), seniors (65+) and military (with ID) and $15 for adults. They can be purchased online at https://www.windward.hawaii.edu/paliku/ or https://windward.hawaii.edu/theatre/events.php, or call (808) 779–3456 for more information.