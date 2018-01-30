WHO/WHAT: The University of Hawai‘i at Manoa Center for Japanese Studies and the Department of Anthropology will present a discussion by three anthropology professors reflecting on the multifaceted legacy of the late UH anthropology professor Dr. Takie Sugiyama Lebra (1930-2017) — from the scholarly fields of anthropology and Japan studies to the personal ways in which she touched people’s lives. Lebra was raised in Japan, but spent most of her adult life in the United States and thus lived the comparative perspective for which anthropology is widely known. Her many publications — from Japanese patterned behavior to women to nobility — helped form the field of Japan studies. The panelists will be: Dr. Keith Brown, emeritus professor of anthropology at the University of Pittsburg; Dr. Fumiteru Nitta, emeritus professor of anthropology at Kibi International University in Okayama, Japan; and Dr. Christine Yano, professor of anthropology at UH-Manoa

WHEN/WHERE: Monday, Feb. 4, 3-4:30 p.m., in the Tokioka Room, Moore Hall 319, UH-Manoa campus.

COST: The discussion is open, free of charge to the public.