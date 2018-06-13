Editor’s note: Next week promises to be a busy one, with a number of events commemorating the arrival in Hawai‘i of the first organized group of 149 immigrants from Japan — the Gannenmono, or “the first-year men,” 150 years ago. Also participating in some of the events will be Prince and Princess Akishino of Japan’s imperial family. The Hawai‘i Herald will be publishing a special issue on the Gannenmono on June 15 with several Gannenmono-related feature stories. Some of the events will be held before or soon after our June 15 publication date. For your planning purposes, we have compiled a schedule of some of the events that may interest you. For more information on the commemoration activities, visit kizunahawaii.com.

June 5–Feb. 24, 2019:

“Gannenmono: A Legacy of Eight Generations in Hawai‘i” exhibit. This exhibit features historic documents and illustrations, cultural objects and first-hand accounts of the Gannenmono. The exhibit also includes the genealogy of one Gannenmono whose family today spans eight generations and contains more than 800 names. Picture Gallery in Hawaiian Hall at Bishop Museum. For more information, visit https://www.bishopmuseum.org/gannenmono/.

June 6: Convention of Nikkei and Japanese Abroad. Descendants of Japanese immigrants worldwide gather to discuss immigration to their countries and ways of strengthening ties with each other while keeping in mind the significance of cultural and personal exchanges. 8 a.m., Hawaii Ballroom, Sheraton Waikiki Hotel. Register at https://kizunahawaii.com/event/convention-of-

nikkei-and-japanese-abroad/.

June 7: “150th Anniversary of the Gannenmono: The First Japanese Immigrants to Hawai‘i Commemoration Ceremony and Symposium.” SOLD OUT.

June 11: Gannenmono Charity Golf Tournament. The nonprofit Hawaii Senior Life Enrichment Association hosts a “four-man scramble” (with prizes) golf tournament celebrating the Gannenmono 150th anniversary. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Pearl Country Club. Applications available at https://kizuna

hawaii.com/event/gannenmono-charity-golf/. For more information, call (808) 428-5808 or email

info@hawaiiseniorlife.org.

June 16: Japanese Folk Song Charity Show. In

celebration of the Gannenmono 150th anniversary, the Minyo Harada Nao Atsusa-kai presents a concert by minyo grand master Naoyuki Harada. 9 a.m.-

2 p.m., in the Hibiscus Ballroom, Ala Moana Hotel. Tickets are $50, which includes lunch. Net proceeds benefit Kuakini Health System.

June 17: “The Gannenmono: Their Journey to Hawai‘i Exhibition.” The Hawai‘i State Archives and the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i present a one-day exhibition of primary documents from the State Archives’ collection. The documents tell the story of the first organized immigrants to arrive in Hawai‘i from Japan — from their recruitment and departure from Yokohama to life on the plantations and their decision to return to Japan or remain in Hawai‘i. Documents available for viewing include the handwritten letters between Hawaiian Consul General for Japan Eugene Van Reed and Hawaiian ministers for foreign affairs W.C. Wyllie and Charles de Varigny regarding recruitment of Japanese workers for Hawai‘i’s sugar plantations; passenger list of the Scioto, the ship that brought the Gannenmono from Yokohama to Honolulu, labor contracts and the treaty between the Kingdom of Hawai‘i and the Empire of Japan. 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i (Manoa Grand Ballroom). Free and open to the public.