WHO/WHAT: RHYTHM SUMMIT, a unique collaboration made possible by the Honolulu Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts in 2008, brings together the artistry and musicality of world-class artists — Kenny Endo (taiko, bamboo flute, percussion), Noel Okimoto (drums, vibraphones, percussion), and special guest Dean Taba (acoustic and electric bass) for an extraordinary East-West collaboration. The music the trio creates is a blending of world rhythms and sounds weaving in and out of jazz-fusion, world music, and percussion.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Hawaii Public Radio’s Atherton Performing Arts Studio, 738 Kaheka St.

COST: Tickets are $20 for HPR members, $25 for nonmembers and $15 for students. Visit www.hprtickets.org or call (808) 955-8821, weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Online ticket purchases available at www.eventbrite.com; search for Rhythm Summit concert. For more information, call Chizuko Endo at (808) 737-7236 or email taikoarts@gmail.com.