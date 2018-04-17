In celebration of its 25th Anniversary, the Hawaii Plantation Village is compiling a cookbook and is asking the public for submissions of “home-style cooking.”

Along with the recipe, include your name, phone number, email address, the name of the recipe and origin of the recipe. In addition, explain in a few sentences why this recipe is special to you, its background story and/or the special occasion for which you prepare it. If possible, include a photo of the dish.

If multiple recipes for the same food item are received, only one recipe will be published, although all food stories related to that recipe may be included in the book.

The deadline for submission is April 15. For more information or questions, contact Evelyn at (808) 741-6548. Email your recipe and information to: hpvwaipahu96797@gmail.com or deliver/mail it to Hawaii Plantation Village, Attn: Evelyn, 94-695 Waipahu St., Waipahu, HI 96797.