WHO/WHAT: The University of Hawai‘i at Manoa Center for Okinawan Studies will present a public forum on Okinawan Studies by its new director, Dr. Masato Ishida. This will be an opportunity to meet Dr. Ishida and hear his perspective on Okinawan studies. Ishida is also an associate professor of philosophy at UH-Manoa.

WHEN/WHERE: Friday, Jan. 26, 4:30 p.m., in the Tokioka Room, Moore Hall 319, UH-Manoa campus.

COST: The event is free and open to the public. (Note: Upper campus parking is $6 after 4 p.m.)