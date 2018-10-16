Richard Borreca

Special to the Hawai‘i Herald

When a national controversy flared first with the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1991, and then 27 years later with Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the nation’s highest court, Hawai‘i played a role in both debates.

In 1991, although she was in the House of Representatives and not the Senate, which would decide on the Thomas nomination, U.S. Rep. Patsy (Takemoto) Mink was a decisive voice in helping to lead opposition.

Mink was one of seven female House members that marched to the Senate, demanding that it hold a hearing on the allegations that Thomas had sexually harassed Anita Hill, an aide to Thomas. The Senate initially wavered on the request for a hearing. Soon after the march, however, a hearing was scheduled. The hearings became one of the first major public discussions of workplace sexual harassment in the U.S.

“They can’t vote with the nagging question out there and with the public wondering what happened.

“By itself, it would disqualify him,” Mink said at the time.

“We must be very careful. Tomorrow’s workplace for women will be affected by how the Supreme Court decides the issue of harassment in the workplace,” she continued.

Richard Borreca is a Honolulu journalist. He has worked for the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, KHVH News Radio, KHON-TV, Honolulu Magazine and The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, for whom he now writes a Sunday column.