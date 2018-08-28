SATURDAY, SEPT. 1
Midnight – The Deep Blue Sea
1:30 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
3:10 a.m. – Dragon Showdown
4:40 a.m. – The Second Bullet is Marked
6:10 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
7:40 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
9:10 a.m. – The Seven Vows Part 3
10:30 a.m. – Fighting Disposition Noon – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2
1:30 p.m. – Revenger in Shadow
3:10 p.m. – Morning Breeze
4:50 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
6:20 p.m. – Oda Nobunaga
8 p.m. – The Big Bee
10:20 p.m. – The Warrior from Kishu
11:50 p.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
SUNDAY, SEPT. 2
1:50 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
3:30 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies: The Final Battle
5:30 a.m. – Revenger in Shadow
7:10 a.m. – Morning Breeze
8:50 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
10:50 a.m. – Handsome Disguise
12:20 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies: The Final Battle
2:20 p.m. – The Warrior from Kishu
3:50 p.m.- The Big Bee
6:10 p.m. – Official with a Tattoo
7:50 p.m. – The Top Secret: Murder in Mind
10:20 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
11:50 p.m. – Devil’s Flute
MONDAY, SEPT. 3
2:10 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2
3:10 a.m. – Oda Nobunaga
4:50 a.m. – The Deep Blue Sea
6:20 a.m. – The Second Bullet is Marked
7:50 a.m. – The Seven Vows Part 3
9:10 a.m. – Samurai Lullaby
10:40 a.m. – The Top Secret: Murder in Mind
1:10 p.m. – Handsome Disguise
2:40 p.m. – Oda Nobunaga
4:20 p.m. – Fighting Disposition
5:50 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2
7:20 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2
8:20 p.m. – Devil’s Flute
10:40 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
TUESDAY, SEPT. 4
12:10 a.m. – Samurai Lullaby
1:40 a.m. – Deep Blue Sea
3:10 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
4:50 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies: The Final Battle
6:50 a.m. – The Warrior from Kishu
8:20 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
10:20 a.m. – Handsome Disguise
11:50 a.m. – Devil’s Flute
2:10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2
3:10 p.m. – Oda Nobunaga
4:50 p.m. – The Deep Blue Sea
6:20 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
7:50 p.m. – Mother
9:20 p.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby
10:50 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
12:20 a.m. – The Warrior from Kishu
1:50 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
3:50 a.m. – Handsome Disguise
5:20 a.m. – Oda Nobunaga
7 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2
8 a.m. – Devil’s Flute
10:20 a.m. – Mother
11:50 a.m. – The Second Bullet is Marked
1:20 p.m. – Revenger in Shadow
3 p.m. – Morning Breeze
4:40 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
6:10 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
7:40 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part
9 p.m. – Fighting Disposition
10:30 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
Midnight – Revenger in Shadow
1:40 a.m. – Morning Breeze
3:20 a.m. – Dragon Showdown
4:50 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
6:30 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies: The Final Battle
8:30 a.m. – The Second Bullet is Marked
10 a.m. – The Seven Vows Part 3
11:20 a.m. – Fighting Disposition
12:50 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2
2:20 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
3:50 p.m. – Samurai Lullaby
5:20 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
6:50 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
8:20 p.m. – Free and Easy 9
10:10 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2
11:40 p.m. – Oda Nobunaga
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
1:20 a.m. – The Deep Blue Sea
2:50 a.m. – The Second Bullet is Marked
4:20 a.m. – The Seven Vows Part 3
5:40 a.m. – Revenger in Shadow
7:20 a.m. – Morning Breeze
9 a.m. – Fighting Disposition
10:30 a.m. – Free and Easy 9
12:20 p.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
2:20 p.m. – Handsome Disguise
3:50 p.m. – Morning Breeze
5:30 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
7 p.m. – The Big Bee
9:20 p.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
11:20 p.m. – Handsome Disguise
SATURDAY, SEPT. 8
12:50 a.m. – Oda Nobunaga
2:30 a.m. – The Deep Blue Sea
4 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
5:40 a.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby
7:10 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
8:40 a.m. – Oda Nobunaga
10:20 a.m. – The Big Bee
12:40 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 3
2 p.m. – Fighting Disposition
3:30 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
5 p.m. – The Second Bullet is Marked
6:30 p.m. – Samurai Lullaby
8 p.m. – The Top Secret: Murder in Mind
10:30 p.m. – Devil’s Flute
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
12:50 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2
1:50 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
3:30 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies: The Final Battle
5:30 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2
6:30 a.m. – Devil’s Flute
8:50 a.m. – The Top Secret: Murder in Mind
11:20 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
12:50 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies: The Final Battle
2:50 p.m. – The Warrior from Kishu
4:20 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2
5:50 p.m. – Revenger in Shadow
7:30 p.m. – The Warrior from Kishu
9 p.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
11 p.m. – Mother
MONDAY, SEPT. 10
12:30 a.m. – The Second Bullet is Marked
2 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
3:30 a.m. – Samurai Lullaby
5 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
7 a.m. – Handsome Disguise
8:30 a.m. – Dragon Showdown
10 a.m. – Mother
11:30 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2
1 p.m. – Revenger in Shadow
2:40 p.m. – Samurai’s Lullaby
4:10 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
5:40 p.m. – The Second Bullet is Marked
7:10 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 3
8:30 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2
9:30 p.m. – Devil’s Flute
11:50 p.m. – Revenger in Shadow
TUESDAY, SEPT. 11
1:30 a.m. – Morning Breeze
3:10 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies: The Final Battle
5:10 a.m. – The Warrior from Kishu
6:40 a.m. – The Seven Vows Part 3
8 a.m. – Fighting Disposition
9:30 a.m. – Oda Nobunaga
11:10 a.m. – The Deep Blue Sea
12:40 p.m.- Official with aTattoo
2:20 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies: The Final Battle
4:20 p.m. – Handsome Disguise
5:50 p.m. – Oda Nobunaga
7:30 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
9 p.m. – Samurai Lullaby
10:30 p.m. – The Deep Blue Sea
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12
Midnight – Official with a Tattoo
1:40 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
3:10 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
4:40 a.m. – Devil’s Flute
7 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2
8 a.m. – Morning Breeze
9:40 a.m. – Dragon Showdown
11:10 a.m. – The Warrior from Kishu
12:40 p.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
2:40 p.m. – Fighting Disposition
4:10 p.m. – Free and Easy 9
6 p.m. – Revenger in Shadow
7:40 p.m. – Morning Breeze
9:20 p.m. – The Deep Blue Sea
10:50 p.m. – Official with a Tattoo
THURSDAY, SEPT. 13
12:30 a.m. – Dragon Showdown
2 a.m. – The Second Bullet is Marked
3:30 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies: The Final Battle
5:30 a.m. – The Warrior from Kishu
7 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape 8:30 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
10 a.m. – Free and Easy 9
11:50 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2
1:20 p.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
3:20 p.m. – Handsome Disguise
4:50 p.m. – The Seven Vows Part 3
6:10 p.m. – Fighting Disposition
7:40 p.m. – Devil’s Flute
10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2
11 p.m. – The Top Secret: Murder in Mind
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
1:30 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
3 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2
4:30 a.m. – Revenger in Shadow
6:10 a.m. – Oda Nobunaga
7:50 a.m. – The Deep Blue Sea
9:20 a.m. – Samurai Lullaby
10:50 a.m. – The Top Secret: Murder in Mind
1:20 p.m. – Morning Breeze
3 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
4:30 p.m. – Official with a Tattoo
6:10 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies: The Final Battle
8:10 p.m. – The Warrior from Kishu
9:40 p.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
11:40 p.m. – The Second Bullet is Marked