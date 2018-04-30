Tweet on Twitter

9:10 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2

11:10 a.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges

1:30 p.m. – Top Secret: Murder in Mind

4 p.m. – Unperishable Sword

5:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3

7:10 p.m. – Company Executive

9:20 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi

11 p.m. – Pale Moon

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

1:10 a.m. – Red Cherry

2:40 a.m. – Grand Contest

4:20 a.m. – Works of Fish Man

5:50 a.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella

7:20 a.m. – Pale Moon

9:30 a.m. – House of Gamblers

11:30 a.m. – Unperishable Sword

1 p.m. – Red Cherry

2:30 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune

4 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer

5:30 p.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella

7 p.m. – The Shogun’s Vault

8:40 p.m. – Kagurame

10:40 p.m. – Company Executive

THURSDAY, MAY 17

12:50 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi

2:30 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu

4:10 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer

5:40 a.m. – Unperishable Sword

7:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3

8:50 a.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son

10:20 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2

12:20 p.m. – Kagurame

2:20 p.m. – The Flower and the Dragon

4 p.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges

6:20 p.m. – Grand Contest

8 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune

9:30 p.m. – House of Gamblers

11:30 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

FRIDAY, MAY 18

1:30 a.m. – The Shogun’s Vault

3:10 a.m. – The Flower and the Dragon

4:50 a.m. – Company Executive

7 a.m. – Works of Fish Man

8:30 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu

10:10 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard:Shinsengumi

11:50 a.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner

1:10 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer

2:40 p.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella

4:10 p.m. – Works of Fish Man

5:40 p.m. – Free and Easy 9

7:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3

9:10 p.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son

10:40 p.m. – Red Cherry

SATURDAY, MAY 19

12:10 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune

1:40 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2

3:40 a.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges

6 a.m. – House of Gamblers

8 a.m. – Unperishable Sword

9:30 a.m. – Free and Easy 9

11:20 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu

1 p.m. – Grand Contest

2:40 p.m. – Works of Fish Man

4:10 p.m. – Company Executive

6:20 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi

8 p.m. – Pale Moon

10:10 p.m. – Red Cherry

11:40 p.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner

SUNDAY, MAY 20

1 a.m. — The Idle Vassal Tribute

3 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer

4:30 a.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella

6 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3

7:40 a.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son

9:10 a.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella

10:40 a.m. – Pale Moon

12:50 p.m. – House of Gamblers

2:50 p.m. – Unperishable Sword

4:20 p.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner

5:40 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

7:40 p.m. – Unperishable Sword

9:10 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3

10:50 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune

MONDAY, MAY 21

12:20 a.m. – House of Gamblers

2:20 a.m. – The Flower and the Dragon

4 a.m. – Company Executive

6:10 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi

7:50 a.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner

9:10 a.m. – Red Cherry

10:40 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune

12:10 p.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella

1:40 p.m. – Red Cherry

3:10 p.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges

5:30 p.m. – Grand Contest

7:10 p.m. – The Shogun’s Vault

8:50 p.m. – Kagurame

10:50 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer

TUESDAY, MAY 22

12:20 a.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella

1:50 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

3:50 a.m. – The Shogun’s Vault

5:30 a.m. – Grand Contest

7:10 a.m. – Works of Fish Man

8:40 a.m. – Kagurame

10:40 a.m. – The Flower and the Dragon

12:20 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu

2 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer

3:30 p.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son

5 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2

7 p.m. – Top Secret: Murder in Mind

9:30 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

11:30 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

1 a.m. – House of Gamblers

3 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

5 a.m. – The Shogun’s Vault

6:40 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2

8:40 a.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges

11 a.m. – Top Secret: Murder in Mind

1:30 p.m. – The Flower and the Dragon

3:10 p.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner

4:30 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

6:30 p.m. – Free and Easy 9

8:20 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu

10 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3

11:40 p.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son

THURSDAY, MAY 24

1:10 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu

2:50 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer

4:20 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi

6 a.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner

7:20 a.m. – Works of Fish Man

8:50 a.m. – Free and Easy 9

10:40 a.m. – The Flower and the Dragon

12:20 p.m. – Company Executive

2:30 p.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges

4:50 p.m. – Grand Contest

6:30 p.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son

8 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2

10 p.m. – Unperishable Sword

11:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3

FRIDAY, MAY 25

1:10 a.m.– Company Executive

3:20 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi

5 a.m. – Grand Contest

6:40 a.m. – Works of Fish Man

8:10 a.m. – House of Gamblers

10:10 a.m. – Unperishable Sword

11:40 a.m. – Red Cherry

1:10 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune

2:40 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer

4:10 p.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella

5:40 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi

7:20 p.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner

8:40 p.m. – Works of Fish Man

10:10 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu

11:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3

SATURDAY, MAY 26

1:30 a.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son

3 a.m. – The Flower and the Dragon

4:40 a.m. – Company Executive

6:50 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer

8:20 a.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella

9:50 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

11:50 a.m. – The Shogun’s Vault

1:30 p.m. – Red Cherry

3 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune

4:30 p.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son

6 p.m. –Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2

8 p.m. – Kagurame

10 p.m. – The Flower and the Dragon

11:40 p.m. – House of Gamblers

SUNDAY, MAY 27

1:40 a.m. – Unperishable Sword

3:10 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune

4:40 a.m. – House of Gamblers

6:40 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2

8:40 a.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges

11 a.m. – The Shogun’s Vault

12:40 p.m. – Kagurame

2:40 p.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella

4:10 p.m. – Red Cherry

5:40 p.m. – Grand Contest

7:20 p.m. – Works of Fish Man

8:50 p.m. – Unperishable Sword

10:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 3

MONDAY, MAY 28

Midnight – Girl with the Fire Banner

1:20 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

3:20 – Japan’s Don Emerges

5:40 a.m. – Grand Contest

7:20 a.m. – Company Executive

9:30 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi

11:10 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu

12:50 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer

2:20 p.m. – Pale Moon

4:30 p.m. – Red Cherry

6 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi

7:40 p.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner

9 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer

10:30 p.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella

TUESDAY, MAY 29

Midnight – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3

1:40 a.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son

3:10 a.m. – Red Cherry

4:40 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune

6:10 a.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella

7:40 a.m. – Pale Moon

9:50 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2

11:50 a.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges

2:10 p.m. – Free and Easy 9

4 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu

5:40 p.m. – House of Gamblers

7:40 p.m. – Unperishable Sword

9:10 p.m. – The Shogun’s Vault

10:50 p.m. – The Flower and the Dragon

WEDNESDAY, MAY 30

12:30 a.m. – Grand Contest

2:10 a.m. – Works of Fish Man

3:40 a.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner

5 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

7 a.m. – Works of Fish Man

8:30 a.m. – Free and Easy 9

10:20 a.m. – Company Executive

12:30 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi

2:10 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu

3:50 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer

5:20 p.m. – Unperishable Sword

6:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3

8:30 p.m. – Top Secret: Murder in Mind

11 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

THURSDAY, MAY 31

1 a.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son

2:30 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2

4:30 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune

6 a.m. – House of Gamblers

8 a.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges

10:20 a.m. – Top Secret: Murder in Mind

12:50 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

2:50 p.m. – The Shogun’s Vault

4:30 p.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges

6:50 p.m. – Grand Contest

8:30 p.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son

10 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2