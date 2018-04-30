9:10 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2
11:10 a.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges
1:30 p.m. – Top Secret: Murder in Mind
4 p.m. – Unperishable Sword
5:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3
7:10 p.m. – Company Executive
9:20 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi
11 p.m. – Pale Moon
WEDNESDAY, MAY 16
1:10 a.m. – Red Cherry
2:40 a.m. – Grand Contest
4:20 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
5:50 a.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella
7:20 a.m. – Pale Moon
9:30 a.m. – House of Gamblers
11:30 a.m. – Unperishable Sword
1 p.m. – Red Cherry
2:30 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
4 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
5:30 p.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella
7 p.m. – The Shogun’s Vault
8:40 p.m. – Kagurame
10:40 p.m. – Company Executive
THURSDAY, MAY 17
12:50 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi
2:30 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
4:10 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
5:40 a.m. – Unperishable Sword
7:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3
8:50 a.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son
10:20 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2
12:20 p.m. – Kagurame
2:20 p.m. – The Flower and the Dragon
4 p.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges
6:20 p.m. – Grand Contest
8 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
9:30 p.m. – House of Gamblers
11:30 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute
FRIDAY, MAY 18
1:30 a.m. – The Shogun’s Vault
3:10 a.m. – The Flower and the Dragon
4:50 a.m. – Company Executive
7 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
8:30 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
10:10 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard:Shinsengumi
11:50 a.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner
1:10 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
2:40 p.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella
4:10 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
5:40 p.m. – Free and Easy 9
7:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3
9:10 p.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son
10:40 p.m. – Red Cherry
SATURDAY, MAY 19
12:10 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
1:40 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2
3:40 a.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges
6 a.m. – House of Gamblers
8 a.m. – Unperishable Sword
9:30 a.m. – Free and Easy 9
11:20 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
1 p.m. – Grand Contest
2:40 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
4:10 p.m. – Company Executive
6:20 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi
8 p.m. – Pale Moon
10:10 p.m. – Red Cherry
11:40 p.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner
SUNDAY, MAY 20
1 a.m. — The Idle Vassal Tribute
3 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
4:30 a.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella
6 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3
7:40 a.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son
9:10 a.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella
10:40 a.m. – Pale Moon
12:50 p.m. – House of Gamblers
2:50 p.m. – Unperishable Sword
4:20 p.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner
5:40 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute
7:40 p.m. – Unperishable Sword
9:10 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3
10:50 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
MONDAY, MAY 21
12:20 a.m. – House of Gamblers
2:20 a.m. – The Flower and the Dragon
4 a.m. – Company Executive
6:10 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi
7:50 a.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner
9:10 a.m. – Red Cherry
10:40 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
12:10 p.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella
1:40 p.m. – Red Cherry
3:10 p.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges
5:30 p.m. – Grand Contest
7:10 p.m. – The Shogun’s Vault
8:50 p.m. – Kagurame
10:50 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
TUESDAY, MAY 22
12:20 a.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella
1:50 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute
3:50 a.m. – The Shogun’s Vault
5:30 a.m. – Grand Contest
7:10 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
8:40 a.m. – Kagurame
10:40 a.m. – The Flower and the Dragon
12:20 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
2 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
3:30 p.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son
5 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2
7 p.m. – Top Secret: Murder in Mind
9:30 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute
11:30 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23
1 a.m. – House of Gamblers
3 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute
5 a.m. – The Shogun’s Vault
6:40 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2
8:40 a.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges
11 a.m. – Top Secret: Murder in Mind
1:30 p.m. – The Flower and the Dragon
3:10 p.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner
4:30 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute
6:30 p.m. – Free and Easy 9
8:20 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
10 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3
11:40 p.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son
THURSDAY, MAY 24
1:10 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
2:50 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
4:20 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi
6 a.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner
7:20 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
8:50 a.m. – Free and Easy 9
10:40 a.m. – The Flower and the Dragon
12:20 p.m. – Company Executive
2:30 p.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges
4:50 p.m. – Grand Contest
6:30 p.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son
8 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2
10 p.m. – Unperishable Sword
11:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3
FRIDAY, MAY 25
1:10 a.m.– Company Executive
3:20 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi
5 a.m. – Grand Contest
6:40 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
8:10 a.m. – House of Gamblers
10:10 a.m. – Unperishable Sword
11:40 a.m. – Red Cherry
1:10 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
2:40 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
4:10 p.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella
5:40 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi
7:20 p.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner
8:40 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
10:10 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
11:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3
SATURDAY, MAY 26
1:30 a.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son
3 a.m. – The Flower and the Dragon
4:40 a.m. – Company Executive
6:50 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
8:20 a.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella
9:50 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute
11:50 a.m. – The Shogun’s Vault
1:30 p.m. – Red Cherry
3 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
4:30 p.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son
6 p.m. –Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2
8 p.m. – Kagurame
10 p.m. – The Flower and the Dragon
11:40 p.m. – House of Gamblers
SUNDAY, MAY 27
1:40 a.m. – Unperishable Sword
3:10 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
4:40 a.m. – House of Gamblers
6:40 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2
8:40 a.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges
11 a.m. – The Shogun’s Vault
12:40 p.m. – Kagurame
2:40 p.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella
4:10 p.m. – Red Cherry
5:40 p.m. – Grand Contest
7:20 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
8:50 p.m. – Unperishable Sword
10:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 3
MONDAY, MAY 28
Midnight – Girl with the Fire Banner
1:20 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute
3:20 – Japan’s Don Emerges
5:40 a.m. – Grand Contest
7:20 a.m. – Company Executive
9:30 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi
11:10 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
12:50 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
2:20 p.m. – Pale Moon
4:30 p.m. – Red Cherry
6 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi
7:40 p.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner
9 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
10:30 p.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella
TUESDAY, MAY 29
Midnight – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3
1:40 a.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son
3:10 a.m. – Red Cherry
4:40 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
6:10 a.m. – Woman Under the Umbrella
7:40 a.m. – Pale Moon
9:50 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2
11:50 a.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges
2:10 p.m. – Free and Easy 9
4 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
5:40 p.m. – House of Gamblers
7:40 p.m. – Unperishable Sword
9:10 p.m. – The Shogun’s Vault
10:50 p.m. – The Flower and the Dragon
WEDNESDAY, MAY 30
12:30 a.m. – Grand Contest
2:10 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
3:40 a.m. – Girl with the Fire Banner
5 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute
7 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
8:30 a.m. – Free and Easy 9
10:20 a.m. – Company Executive
12:30 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard: Shinsengumi
2:10 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
3:50 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
5:20 p.m. – Unperishable Sword
6:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 3
8:30 p.m. – Top Secret: Murder in Mind
11 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute
THURSDAY, MAY 31
1 a.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son
2:30 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2
4:30 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
6 a.m. – House of Gamblers
8 a.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges
10:20 a.m. – Top Secret: Murder in Mind
12:50 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute
2:50 p.m. – The Shogun’s Vault
4:30 p.m. – Japan’s Don Emerges
6:50 p.m. – Grand Contest
8:30 p.m. – The Rickshaw Man’s Son
10 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2