7:40 a.m. – KAKEKOMI

10:10 a.m. – First Love of Okon

11:40 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

1:20 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9

3 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Yagyu List

4:30 p.m. – Midwinter Camellia

6:30 p.m. – Unwieldy Brothers

8 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

10 p.m. – First Love of Okon

11:30 p.m. – Foreign Gambling Corps

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

1:10 a.m. – Story of Pure Love

3:20 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo

4:50 a.m. – Bloody Passion

6:40 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard

8:40 a.m. – Secret of the Gold Coin

10:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge, Part 1

11:50 a.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

1:50 p.m. – 365 Nights

3:30 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Part 3

4:30 p.m. – Story of Pure Love

6:40 p.m. – Swordsman in the Golden Valley

8:10 p.m. – First Love of Okon

9:40 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo

11:10 p.m. – Bloody Passion

MONDAY, MARCH 19

1 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9

2:40 a.m. – Secret of the Gold Coin

4:10 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard

6:10 a.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Part 3

7:10 a.m. – Three Outlaws

8:40 a.m. – Swordman in the Golden Valley

10:10 a.m. – First Love of Okon

11:40 a.m. – Foreign Gambling Corps

1:20 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

3 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9

4:40 p.m. – Unwieldy Brothers

6:10 p.m. – 365 Nights

7:50 p.m. – Secret of the Gold Coin

9:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge, Part 1

11 p.m. – The Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

12:30 a.m. – Three Outlaws

2 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

3:50 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

5:30 a.m. – Foreign Gambling Corps

7:10 a.m. – Unwieldy Brothers

8:40 a.m. – 365 Nights

10:20 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Yagyu List

11:50 a.m. – Midwinter Camellia

1:50 p.m. – The Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village

3:20 p.m. – KAKEKOMI

5:50 p.m. – First Love of Okon

7:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge, Part 1

9 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

10:50 p.m. – Story of Pure Love

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

1 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo

2:30 a.m. – Bloody Passion

4:20 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard

6:20 a.m. – Swordsman in the Golden Valley

7:50 a.m. – KAKEKOMI

10:20 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Yagyu List

11:50 a.m. – Midwinter Camellia

1:50 p.m. – Secret of the Gold Coin

3:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge, Part 1

5 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Part 3

6 p.m. – Story of Pure Love

8:10 p.m. – 365 Nights

9:50 p.m. – My Korean Teacher

11:30 p.m. – Unwieldy Brothers

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

1 a.m. –365 Nights

2:40 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo

4:10 a.m. – Bloody Passion

6 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

7:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9

9:20 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard

11:20 a.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Part 3

12:20 p.m. – My Korean Teacher

2 p.m. – Story of Pure Love

3:50 p.m. – First Love of Okon

5:20 p.m. – Foreign Gambling Corps

7 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9

8:40 p.m. – Secret of the Gold Coin

10:10 p.m. – Three Outlaws

11:40 p.m. – Swordman in the Golden Valley

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

1:10 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Yagyu List

2:40 a.m. – Midwinter Camellia

4:40 a.m. – The Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village

6:10 a.m. – Three Outlaws

7:40 a.m. – Bloody Passion

9:30 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard

11:30 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

1:20 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

3 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

5 p.m. – 365 Nights

6:40 p.m. – Story of Pure Love

8:50 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo

10:20 p.m. – Foreign Gambling Corps

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

Midnight – Unwieldy Brothers

1:30 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge, Part 1

3:10 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

5 a.m. – 365 Nights

6:40 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Yagyu List

8:10 a.m. – Unwieldy Brothers

9:40 a.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

11:40 a.m. – Midwinter Camellia

1:40 p.m. – The Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village

3:10 p.m. – Three Outlaws

4:40 p.m. – Swordman in the Golden Valley

6:10 p.m. – Bloody Passion

8 p.m. – Gassoh

9:30 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Part 3

10:30 p.m. – Story of Pure Love

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

12:40 a.m. – Secret of the Gold Coin

2:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge, Part 1

3:50 a.m. – Midwinter Camellia

5:50 a.m. – The Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village

7:20 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Yagyu List

8:50 a.m. – Midwinter Camellia

10:50 a.m. – Gassoh

12:20 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard

2:20 p.m. – 365 Nights

4 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Yagyu List

5:30 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

7:10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9

8:50 p.m. – Foreign Gambling Corps

10:30 p.m. – Unwieldy Brothers

MONDAY, MARCH 26

Midnight – Story of Pure Love

2:10 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo

3:40 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

5:30 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

7:10 a.m. – First Love of Okon

8:40 a.m. – Foreign Gambling Corps

10:20 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo

11:50 a.m. – Bloody Passion

1:40 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9

3:20 p.m. – Secret of the Gold Coin

4:50 p.m. – The Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village

6:20 p.m. – Three Outlaws

7:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge, Part 1

9:30 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

11:20 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

1:20 a.m. – 365 Nights

3 a.m. – Secret of the Gold Coin

4:30 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge, Part 1

6:10 a.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Part 3

7:10 a.m. – Story of Pure Love

9:20 a.m. – Unwieldy Brothers

10:50 a.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

12:50 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

2:40 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

4:20 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9

6 p.m. – Secret of the Gold Coin

7:30 p.m. – Midwinter Camellia

9:30 p.m. –The Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village

11 p.m. – First Love of Okon

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

12:30 a.m. – Foreign Gambling Corps

2:10 a.m. – Secret of the Gold Coin

3:40 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge, Part 1

5:20 a.m. – The Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village

6:50 a.m. – Three Outlaws

8:20 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo

9:50 a.m. – Bloody Passion

11:40 a.m. – 365 Nights

1:20 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Yagyu List

2:50 p.m. – Three Outlaws

4:20 p.m. – Swordman in the Golden Valley

5:50 p.m. – Gassoh

7:20 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard

9:20 p.m. – Story of Pure Love

11:30 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

1 a.m. – Foreign Gambling Corps

2:40 a.m. – Unwieldy Brothers

4:10 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard

6:10 a.m. –Eight Brave Brothers, Part 3

7:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge, Part 1

8:50 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

10:40 a.m. – Bloody Passion

12:30 p.m. – Gassoh

2 p.m. – KAKEKOMI

4:30 p.m. – First Love of Okon

6 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

7:40 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9

9:20 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Yagyu List

10:50 p.m. – Midwinter Camellia

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

12:50 a.m. – The Shogun’s Guard

2:50 a.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Part 3

3:50 a.m. – Story of Pure Love

6 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo

7:30 a.m. – Swordsman in the Golden Valley

9 a.m. – KAKEKOMI

11:30 a.m. – Swordsman in the Golden Valley

1 p.m. – First Love of Okon

2:30 p.m. – 365 Nights

4:10 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Yagyu List

5:40 p.m. – Bloody Passion

7:30 p.m. – The Shogun’s Guard

9:30 p.m. – My Korean Teacher

11:10 p.m. – Story of Pure Love

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

1 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo

2:30 a.m. – Bloody Passion

4:20 a.m. – Three Outlaws

5:50 a.m. – Swordman in the Golden Valley

7:20 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

9:10 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

10:50 a.m. – Story of Pure Love

1 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo

2:30 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9

4:10 p.m. – Secret of the Gold Coin

5:40 p.m. – My Korean Teacher

7:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge, Part 1

9 p.m. – The Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village

10:30 p.m. – Three Outlaws