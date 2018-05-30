6:50 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
9:30 a.m. – Tora-san’s Dear Old Home
11:20 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
1 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
2:30 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
4:10 p.m. – In Blazing Love
6:20 p.m. – Gassoh
7:50 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
9:20 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
11 p.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
FRIDAY, JUNE 15
12:40 a.m. – Restoration Fire
2:10 a.m. – The Pirates
4 a.m. – Sister With Sister
5:30 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
8:10 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
9:40 a.m. – Gassoh
11:10 a.m. – Fine Man
12:40 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
2:20 p.m. – Yakuza Official
4 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
5:30 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
8:10 p.m. – Sister With Sister
9:40 p.m. – Mother
11:10 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
SATURDAY, JUNE 16
12:40 a.m. – In Blazing Love
2:50 a.m. – Fine Man
4:20 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
5:50 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
7:30 a.m. – Yakuza Official
9:10 a.m. – Mother
10:40 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
12:10 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
1:50 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
3:20 p.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
5:00 p.m. – Restoration Fire
6:30 p.m. – North Sea Chivalry
8 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers
9:50 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
11:40 p.m. – The Pirates
SUNDAY, JUNE 17
1:30 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
4:10 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
5:40 a.m. – Restoration Fire
7:10 a.m. – North Sea Chivalry
8:40 a.m. – Desperate Sunflowers
10:30 a.m. – Crimson Peacock 3 & 4
12:20 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
1:50 p.m. – In Blazing Love
4 p.m. – Sister With Sister
5:30 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
7 p.m. – Rainbow Over the Pacific
8:50 p.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
10:30 p.m. – Yakuza Official
MONDAY, JUNE 18
12:10 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
1:50 a.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
3:20 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
5 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
6:40 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
8:10 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
9:50 a.m. – Rainbow Over the Pacific
11:40 a.m. – The Pirates
1:30 p.m. – Sister With Sister
3 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
5:40 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
7:10 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
8:50 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
10:20 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
11:50 p.m. – In Blazing Love
TUESDAY, JUNE 19
2 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
3:30 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
6:10 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
7:50 a.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
9:30 a.m. – North Sea Chivalry
11 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
12:50 p.m. – Fine Man
2:20 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
3:50 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
5:40 p.m. – The Pirates
7:30 p.m. – Gassoh
9 p.m. – Fine Man
10:30 p.m. – Restoration Fire
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20
Midnight – North Sea Chivalry
1:30 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
3:10 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
4:40 a.m. – In Blazing Love
6:50 a.m. – Gassoh
8:20 a.m. – Yakuza Official
10 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
11:40 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
1:10 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
2:50 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
4:20 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
6 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
7:40 p.m. – Something Like, Something Like It
9:20 p.m. – Mother
10:50 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
THURSDAY, JUNE 21
12:20 a.m. – The Pirates
2:10 a.m. – Sister With Sister
3:40 a.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
5:20 a.m. – Restoration Fire
6:50 a.m. – Sister With Sister
8:20 a.m. – Mother
9:50 a.m. – Something Like, Something Like It
11:30 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
2:10 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
3:50 p.m. – Yakuza Official
5:30 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
7 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
8:40 p.m. – North Sea Chivalry
10:10 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers
FRIDAY, JUNE 22
Midnight – In Blazing Love
2:10 a.m. – Fine Man
3:40 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
5:20 a.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
7 a.m. – Fine Man
8:30 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
10 a.m. – Desperate Sunflowers
11:50 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
1:40 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
3:20 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
4:50 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
6:20 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
8 p.m. – Tora-san’s Dear Old Home
9:50 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
11:30 p.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
SATURDAY, JUNE 23
1:10 a.m. – Restoration Fire
2:40 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
4:20 a.m. – Yakuza Official
6 a.m. – The Sword of Justice
7:40 a.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
9:10 a.m. – Yakuza Official
10:50 a.m. – Tora-san’s Dear Old Home
12:40 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
2:10 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
3:50 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
5:20 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
8 p.m. – Gassoh
9:30 p.m. – Fine Man
11:00 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
SUNDAY, JUNE 24
12:30 a.m. – In Blazing Love
2:40 a.m. – Restoration Fire
4:10 a.m. – North Sea Chivalry
5:40 a.m. – In Blazing Love
7:50 a.m. – Gassoh
9:20 a.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
10:50 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
12:30 p.m. – The Pirates
2:20 p.m. – Sister With Sister
3:50 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
5:20 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
7 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
8:50 p.m. – The Pirates
10:40 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
MONDAY, JUNE 25
1:20 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
2:50 a.m. – Sister With Sister
4:20 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
5:50 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
7:20 a.m. – In Blazing Love
9:30 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
11:10 a.m. – Yakuza Official
12:50 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
3:30 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
5 p.m. – The Pirates
6:50 p.m. – Sister With Sister
8:20 p.m. – Mother
9:50 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
11:20 p.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
TUESDAY, JUNE 26
1 a.m. – Restoration Fire
2:30 a.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
4 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
5:40 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
7:10 a.m. – The Sword of Justice
8:50 a.m. – Sister With Sister
10:20 a.m. – Mother
11:50 a.m. – In Blazing Love
2 p.m. – Fine Man
3:30 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers
5:20 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
7:10 p.m. – Restoration Fire
8:40 p.m. – North Sea Chivalry
10:10 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27
12 a.m. – The Pirates
1:50 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
3:20 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
6 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
7:40 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
9:10 a.m. – North Sea Chivalry
10:40 a.m. – Desperate Sunflowers
12:30 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
2:10 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
3:40 p.m. – Rainbow Over the Pacific
5:30 p.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
7:10 p.m. – Fine Man
8:40 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
10:10 p.m. – Yakuza Official
11:50 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
THURSDAY, JUNE 28
1:30 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
3 a.m. – The Sword of Justice
4:40 a.m. – North Sea Chivalry
6:10 a.m. – Crimson Peacock 3 & 4
8 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
9:40 a.m. – Rainbow Over the Pacific
11:30 a.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
1 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
2:40 p.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
4:20 p.m. – Restoration Fire
5:50 p.m. – Yakuza Official
7:30 p.m. – Tora-san’s Dear Old Home
9:20 p.m. – The Pirates
11:10 p.m. – Sister With Sister
FRIDAY, JUNE 29
12:40 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
3:20 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
4:50 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
6:30 a.m. – Yakuza Official
8:10 a.m. – Tora-san’s Dear Old Home
10 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
11:40 a.m. – Fine Man
7:40 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
9:10 p.m. – In Blazing Love
10:30 p.m. – Gassoh
6:20 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
8 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
9:30 p.m. – Something Like, Something Like It
11:10 p.m. – In Blazing Love
SATURDAY, JUNE 30
1:20 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
3:10 a.m. – The Pirates
5 a.m. – Restoration Fire
6:30 a.m. – North Sea Chivalry
8 a.m. – Gassoh
9:30 a.m. – Fine Man
11 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
12:40 p.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
2:20 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
4 p.m. – Something Like, Something Like It
5:40 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
7:20 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
8:50 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
10:30 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro