FRIDAY, JUNE 1
Midnight – Fine Man
1:30 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
3 a.m. – The Sword of Justice
4:40 a.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
6:10 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
8 a.m. – The Pirates
9:50 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
11:30 a.m. –Dancing in Hawaii
1:10 p.m. – Restoration Fire
2:40 p.m. – North Sea Chivalry
4:10 p.m. – Gassoh
5:40 p.m. – Fine Man
7:10 p.m. – Sister With Sister
8:40 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
10:10 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
11:50 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
SATURDAY, JUNE 2
1:20 a.m – Code Between Brothers: ll-New
2:50 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
5:30 a.m. – Yakuza Official
7:10 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
8:50 a.m. – In Blazing Love
11 a.m. – Gassoh
12:30 p.m. – North Sea Chivalry
2 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
3:50 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
6:30 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
8 p.m. – Something Like, Something Like It
9:40 p.m. – In Blazing Love
11:50 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
SUNDAY, JUNE 3
1:20 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
3 a.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
4:40 a.m. – Restoration Fire
6:10 a.m. – The Pirates
8 a.m. – Sister With Sister
9:30 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
11:10 a.m. – Yakuza Official
12:50 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
2:20 p.m. – In Blazing Love
4:30 p.m. – Something Like, Something Like It
6:10 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
8:50 p.m. – Tora-san’s Dear Old Home
10:40 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
MONDAY, JUNE 4
12:20 a.m. – Fine Man
1:50 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
3:20 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
5:10 a.m. – The Pirates
7 a.m. – Restoration Fire
8:30 a.m. – North Sea Chivalry
10 a.m. – Yakuza Official
11:40 a.m. – Tora-san’s Dear Old Home
1:30 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
3 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
4:40 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
6:20 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
7:50 p.m. – Rainbow Over the Pacific
9:40 p.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
11:20 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
TUESDAY, JUNE 5
12:50 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
2:30 a.m. – The Pirates
4:20 a.m. – Sister With Sister
5:50 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
7:30 a.m. – Yakuza Official
9:10 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
10:50 a.m – Rainbow Over the Pacific
12:40 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
2:20 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
3:50 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
5:20 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
8 p.m. – North Sea Chivalry
9:30 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
11:20 p.m. – Mother
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6
12:50 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
2:20 a.m. – In Blazing Love
4:30 a.m. – Fine Man
6 a.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
7:40 a.m. – Fire
9:10 a.m. – Sister With Sister
10:40 a.m. – Mother
12:10 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
2:50 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
4:20 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
5:50 p.m. – In Blazing Love
8 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers
9:50 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
11:40 p.m. – Fine Man
THURSDAY, JUNE 7
1:10 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
2:40 a.m. – Sister With Sister
4:10 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
5:40 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
8:20 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
9:50 a.m. – North Sea Chivalry
11:20 a.m. – Desperate Sunflowers
1:10 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
2:40 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
4:20 p.m. – Restoration Fire
5:50 p.m – North Sea Chivalry
7:20 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
9 p.m. – Something Like, Something Like It
10:40 p.m. – In Blazing Love
FRIDAY, JUNE 8
12:50 a.m. – Fine Man
2:20 a.m. – The Pirates
4:10 a.m. – Sister With Sister
5:40 a.m. – The Sword of Justice
7:20 a.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
8:50 a.m. – Something Like, Something Like It
10:30 a.m. – In Blazing Love
12:40 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
2:20 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
3:50 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
5:30 p.m. – Rainbow Over the Pacific
7:20 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
9 p.m. – Yakuza Official
10:40 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
SATURDAY, JUNE 9
12:30 a.m. – The Pirates
2:20 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
3:50 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
6:30 a.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
8 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
9:40 a.m. – Rainbow Over the Pacific
11:30 a.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
1:10 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
2:50 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
4:20 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
5:50 p.m. – In Blazing Love
8 p.m. – Tora-san’s Dear Old Home
9:50 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
11:30 p.m. – Fine Man
SUNDAY, JUNE 10
1 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
2:30 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
5:10 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
6:40 a.m. – Yakuza Official
8:20 a.m. – Tora-san’s Dear Old Home
10:10 a.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
12 p.m. – The Pirates
1:50 p.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
3:30 p.m. – Restoration Fire
5 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
6:40 p.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
8:20 p.m. – North Sea Chivalry
9:50 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
11:40 p.m. – Restoration Fire
MONDAY, JUNE 11
1:10 a.m. – North Sea Chivalry
2:40 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
4:20 a.m. – Yakuza Official
6 a.m. – Sister With Sister
7:30 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
9 a.m. – The Pirates
10:50 a.m. – Sister With Sister
12:20 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
1:50 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
4:30 p.m. – North Sea Chivalry
6 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers
7:50 p.m. – Something Like, Something Like It
9:30 p.m. – In Blazing Love
11:40 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
TUESDAY, JUNE 12
1:10 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
2:50 a.m. – In Blazing Love
5 a.m. – Fine Man
6:30 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
8:10 a.m. – Something Like, Something Like It
9:50 a.m. – Desperate Sunflowers
11:40 a.m. – Crimson Peacock 3 & 4
1:30 p.m. – Yakuza Official
3:10 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
4:50 p.m. – Rainbow Over the Pacific
6:40 p.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
8:20 p.m. – Fine Man
9:50 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New
11:20 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13
12:50 a.m. – In Blazing Love
3 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
4:40 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
6:10 a.m. – Dancing in Hawaii
7:50 a.m. – Restoration Fire
9:20 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
11 a.m. – Rainbow Over the Pacific
12:50 p.m. – The Sword of Justice
2:30 p.m. – Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro
4 p.m. – Crimson Peacock, Parts 3 & 4
5:50 p.m. – The Pirates
7:40 p.m. – Yakuza Official
9:20 p.m. – Tora-san’s Dear Old Home
11:10 p.m. – Restoration Fire
THURSDAY, JUNE 14
12:40 a.m. – North Sea Chivalry
2:10 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass
3:50 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
5:20 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New