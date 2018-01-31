Tweet on Twitter

3 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

4:40 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

6:20 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

7:40 a.m. – Express Train

9:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

10:40 a.m. – The Protector

12:20 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

2:20 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment

4:20 p.m. – Law in Ghost Island

6 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

7:30 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

9:10 p.m. – Pale Moon

11:20 p.m. – The Protector

THURSDAY, FEB. 15

1 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

2:40 a.m. – Express Train

4:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

5:40 a.m. – Bride of White Castle

7:10 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

8:40 a.m. – Pale Moon

10:50 a.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

12:50 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment

2:50 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

4:30 p.m. – Pearls of the Stone Man

6:40 p.m. – Law in Ghost Island

8:20 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

9:50 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

11:30 p.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

1 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

2:30 a.m. – On National Authority

4:10 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

5:40 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

7:10 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

8:50 a.m. – Express Train

10:20 a.m. – Pearls of the Stone Man

12:30 p.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

2:20 p.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

3:50 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

5:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

7 p.m. – Bride of White Castle

8:30 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

9:50 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

11:20 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

SATURDAY, FEB. 17

1:20 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment

3:20 a.m. – A Wad of Notes

5 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

6:30 a.m. – On National Authority

8:10 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

9:50 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

11:30 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

1 p.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

2:50 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

4:30 p.m. – Bride of White Castle

6 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Princess

7:50 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

9:30 p.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

11 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

SUNDAY, FEB. 18

12:40 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

2 a.m. – Bride of White Castle

3:30 a.m. – A Wad of Notes

5:10 a.m. – Express Train

6:40 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

8:10 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

9:40 a.m. – On National Authority

11:20 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Princess

1:10 p.m. – A Wad of Notes

2:50 p.m. – The Protector

4:30 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

6:30 p.m. – Pale Moon

8:40 p.m. – The Protector

10:20 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

11:50 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

MONDAY, FEB. 19

1:20 a.m.– White Snake Enchantment

3:20 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

5 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

6:40 a.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

8:30 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

10 a.m. – Pale Moon

12:10 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

1:40 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

3:20 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

5 p.m.– Express Train

6:30 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

7:50 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

9:20 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

10:50 p.m. – The Protector

TUESDAY, FEB. 20

12:30 a.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

2:20 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

4 a.m. – Bride of White Castle

5:30 a.m.– A Wad of Notes

7:10 a.m. – The Protector

8:50 a.m.– Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

10:50 a.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

12:20 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

2 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

4 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment

6 p.m. – On National Authority

7:40 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

9:20 p.m. – Pearls of the Stone Man

11:30 p.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21

1:20 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

3 a.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

4:30 a.m. – Express Train

6 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

7:30 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

9:10 a.m. – Pearls of the Stone Man

11:20 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

12:50 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

2:20 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

3:50 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

5:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

7 p.m. – Bride of White Castle

8:30 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers

10:20 p.m.– The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

11:50 p.m. – A Wad of Notes

THURSDAY, FEB. 22

1:30 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

3 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

4:40 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

6:10 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

7:50 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

9:10 a.m. – Desperate Sunflowers

11 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

12:40 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

2:10 p.m. – On National Authority

3:50 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

5:30 p.m. – Express Train

7 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

8:30 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

10 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment

FRIDAY, FEB. 23

Midnight – Law in Ghost Island

1:40 a.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

3:40 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment

5:40 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

7:20 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

8:50 a.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

10:20 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

Noon – Bride of White Castle

1:30 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Princess

3:20 p.m. – A Wad of Notes

5 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

6:30 p.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

8:20 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

10 p.m. – Express Train

11:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

SATURDAY, FEB. 24

1 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment

3 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

4:40 a.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

6:40 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment

8:40 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Princess

10:30 a.m. – A Wad of Notes

12:10 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

1:50 p.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

3:20 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

4:50 p.m. – On National Authority

6:30 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

8 p.m. – Pale Moon

10:10 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

11:40 p.m. – Bride of White Castle

SUNDAY, FEB. 25

1:10 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

2:50 a.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

4:40 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

6 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

7:30 a.m. – On National Authority

9:10 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

10:50 a.m. – Pale Moon

1 p.m. – The Protector

2:40 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

4:20 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

5:40 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

7:10 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

8:50 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

10:30 p.m. – Express Train

MONDAY, FEB. 26

Midnight – The Protector

1:40 a.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

3:40 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

5:20 a.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

6:50 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

8:20 a.m. – Bride of White Castle

9:50 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment

11:50 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

1:30 p.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

3 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

4:40 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

6:10 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

7:50 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

9:10 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

10:40 p.m. – Pearls of the Stone Man

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

12:50 a.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

2:40 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

4:10 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

5:40 a.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

7:30 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

9:10 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

10:50 a.m. – Pearls of the Stone Man

1 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Princess

2:50 p.m. – A Wad of Notes

4:30 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

6:10 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

7:30 p.m. – Express Train

9 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

10:30 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

12:20 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

2 a.m. – A Wad of Notes

3:40 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

5:10 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

6:50 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

8:20 a.m. – Bride of White Castle

9:50 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Princess

11:40 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

1:10 p.m. – On National Authority

2:50 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

4:20 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

5:50 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers

7:40 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

9:10 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales ºCompetition

10:30 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama