THURSDAY, FEB. 1

Midnight – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

1:40 a.m. – Express Train

3:10 a.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

4:40 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

6:20 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

7:50 a.m. – Bride of White Castle

9:20 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

10:40 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

12:10 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

2:10 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment

4:10 p.m. – A Wad of Notes

5:50 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

7:20 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

8:50 p.m. – The Protector

10:30 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Princess

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

12:20 a.m. – A Wad of Notes

2 a.m. – On National Authority

3:40 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

5:20 a.m. – Bride of White Castle

6:50 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Princess

8:40 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

10:20 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

11:50 a.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

1:40 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

3:20 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

5 p.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

6:30 p.m.– Pearls of the Stone Man

8:40 p.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

10:30 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

12:10 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

1:30 a.m. – Bride of White Castle

3 a.m. – A Wad of Notes

4:40 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

6:10 a.m. – On National Authority

7:50 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

9:20 a.m.– Eight Views of a Samurai

11 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

12:40 p.m. – Pearls of the Stone Man

2:50 p.m. – The Protector

4:30 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

6:30 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

8 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers

9:50 p.m. – Express Train

11:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

SUNDAY, FEB. 4

12:50 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

2:20 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

3:50 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment

5:50 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

7:30 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

9:10 a.m. – Express Train

10:40 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

12:10 p.m. – Bride of White Castle

1:40 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

3:10 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

4:40 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers

6:30 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

8 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

10 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment

MONDAY, FEB. 5

Midnight – Law in Ghost Island

1:40 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

3:10 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

4:50 a.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

6:20 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

7:50 a.m. – On National Authority

9:30 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

11:10 a.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

1 p.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

2:30 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

4:10 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

5:30 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

7 p.m. – Pale Moon

9:10 p.m. – The Protector

10:50 p.m. – A Wad of Notes

TUESDAY, FEB. 6

12:30 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

2 a.m. – On National Authority

3:40 a.m.– The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

5:20 a.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

7:10 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

8:50 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

10:20 a.m. – Pale Moon

12:30 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

2:10 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

3:30 p.m. – Bride of White Castle

5 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Princess

6:50 p.m. – Express Train

8:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

9:50 p.m. – The Protector

11:30 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers Parts 1 & 2

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7

1:30 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment

3:30 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

5:10 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

6:40 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

8:20 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Princess

10:10 a.m. – A Wad of Notes

11:50 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

1:30 p.m. – Express Train

3 p.m. – A Wad of Notes

4:40 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

6:10 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

7:50 p.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

9:20 p.m. – The Protector

11 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

THURSDAY, FEB. 8

1 a.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

2:30 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

4:10 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

5:40 a.m. – The Protector

7:20 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

9 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

10:20 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

11:50 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

1:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

3 p.m. – Bride of White Castle

4:30 p.m. – On National Authority

6:10 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

7:50 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers

9:40 p.m. – Law in Ghost Island

11:20 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

FRIDAY, FEB. 9

1:20 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment

3:20 a.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

5:10 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

6:50 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

8:20 a.m. – On National Authority

10 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment

Noon – Law in Ghost Island

1:40 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers

3:30 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

5 p.m. – Express Train

6:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

8 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

9:20 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

10:50 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

12:30 a.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

2:20 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

4 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

5:30 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

7 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

8:30 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

10 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

11:40 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment

1:40 p.m. – Law in Ghost Island

3:20 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

4:50 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

6:20 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

8 p.m. – Pearls of the Stone Man

10:10 p.m. – The Protector

11:50 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

SUNDAY, FEB. 11

1:50 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

3:20 a.m. – On National Authority

5 a.m. – Express Train

6:30 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

8 a.m. – Bride of White Castle

9:30 a.m. – A Wad of Notes

11:10 a.m. – Pearls of the Stone Man

1:20 p.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

3:10 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

4:50 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

6:10 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

7:50 p.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

9:20 p.m. – A Legend of Turmoil

11:10 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

MONDAY, FEB. 12

12:50 a.m. – Law in Ghost Island

2:30 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha

4 a.m. – On National Authority

5:40 a.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

7:20 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

8:50 a.m. – The Protector

10:30 a.m. – A Wad of Notes

12:10 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

1:40 p.m. – Eight Brave Brothers, Parts 1 & 2

3:40 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment

5:40 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

7 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

8:30 p.m. – Desperate Sunflowers

10:20 p.m. – Law in Ghost Island

TUESDAY, FEB. 13

Midnight – Shingo’s Original Challenge, Part 4

1:30 a.m. – Bride of White Castle

3 a.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

4:30 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

6:10 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro, Part 2

7:50 a.m. – Express Train

9:20 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

10:50 a.m. – Desperate Sunflowers

12:40 p.m. – There Goes Benio, the Smart Girl

2:10 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A World in Danger

3:50 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

5:10 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

6:40 p.m. – A Wad of Notes

8:20 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

9:50 p.m. – On National Authority

11:30 p.m. – The Kingdom of Jirocho 3

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 14

1:10 a.m. – A Legend of Turmoil