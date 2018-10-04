PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

“Fukuoka Renai Hakusho (Love Stories from Fukuoka),” Fridays, October 5 and 12 at 7:35 p.m.

“Love Stories from Fukuoka is based on real-life stories submitted by viewers in Fukuoka about thier personal experiences with love, loss and longing. They will warm your heart. Fully subtitled in English.

“Zettai Redido (Absolute Zero),” premieres Wednesday, October 10 at 7:35 p.m.

Previously a detective for public security, Norito Izawa gets transferred to the Documentation Division in the Generl Affairs Department, to become the head of office. Gathered at this Department are people who were uncontrollable at normal police stations. Despite being known as the department for “drifters,” the documentation division in fact has been assigned a major project at its backdrop. Their assignment is to pick up early sign of potential criminal activities and to prevent them before they occur. Fully subtitled in English.

“Dele,” premieres Friday, October 19 at 7:35 p.m.

Freelance programmer Keiji Sakagami is paralyzed in the lower half of his body and confined to a wheelchair. He sets up a company calle dele.LIFE in partnership with a law firm established by his late father. At the request of his clients, Keiji works together with a freelance jack-of-all-trades Yutaro Mashiba to delete all unfavorable digital records of their clients left in their computers and spartphones after they die. They are not supposed to see inside the flies, but when they feel something strange in the client death, they cannot help getting involved. Fully subtitled in English.

“Kazoku no Tabiji (Five Days to Execution),” premieres Monday, October 22 at 7:35 p.m.

Thirty years ago, a family of three was slaughtered. Young lawyer Yusuke Asari retained by a woman who wants him to request a retrial for the death row convict. The convict is none other than Kozo Yanase, who killed Yusuke’s parents and grandfather. Yusuke thus finds himself in the difficult position of requestion a retrial for the man who killed his own immediate family… Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on-screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon.-Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 538-1966 for inquiries or to request an e-mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in Japanese language with full English subtitles.

Movie of the Month

“36.8°C (Slight Fever),” 2017 drama, 2 hours and 4 minutes.

Directed by Mana Yasuda. Starring Mayu Hotta and Haruna Kishimoto.

Wakana is a 17-year-old high school student who loves to cook. She enjoys peaceful days with her family and friends, but sometimes she senses delicate changes among people around her. Wakana meets office worker Mizuho through SNS where she can talk about her worries, but Mizuho turns out to be someone Wakana never expected to be.

Movies in Alphabetical Order

“Ai wo Tsumu Hito (The Pearls of the Stone Man),” 2015 drama, 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Directed by Yuzo Asahara. Starring Koichi Sato and Keiko Kitagawa.

Set in the beautiful hills in Hokkaido, this is a moving story of a widower whose world begins to expand with the guides his late wife left in her letters for him. Atsushi and Ryoko move to Hokkaido after retirement. Yet, Atsushi who’s worked all his life doesn’t know how to kill time. Concerned, Ryoko asks him to build her long-dreamt stone walls around their home. However, suddenly Ryoko collapses from a terminal heart disease. She hides this from Atsushi not to upset him. After her death, Atsushi finds letters from Ryoko. Following the instructions in the letters, he begins to interact with others.

“Amakusa Shiro Tokisada (The Christian Lord),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Directed by Nagisa Oshima. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Satomi Oka and Ryutaro Otomo.

This film is an illustration of the riot of Christians and peasants in the Edo period, and the lord who struggled to help them.

“Gang Chushingura (Gang Loyalty and Vengeance),” 1963 action film, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring an all-star cast.

A modern gang version of Chushingura, chronicling almost scene for scene the Brave 47 Ronin story, transposed from the Genroku Period to the Showa Era.

“Hatamoto Taikutsu Otoko Nazo no Daimonji (The Daimonji Consipiracy),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Ichikawa Utaemon and Azuma Chiyonosuke.

Master swordsman and loyal vassal Saotome Mondonosuke goes on a mission to find a missing princess.

“Hayatozoku no Hanran (Rebellion),” 1957 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Utaemon Ichikawa, Yumiko Hasegawa and Kunio Kaga.

In the mist of the warring age, the Kyushu based Hayato Clan is faced with a monumental battle to determine their survival.

“Iemitsu to Hikoza to Isshin Tasuke (The King and His Vassals),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Katsuo Nakamura.

Fishmonger Tasuke and Shogun Iemitsu swap their identities in pretence for the protection of Iemitsu.

“Jirocho to Kotengu Nagurikomi Koshuji (A Revengeful Raid),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Kinya Kitaoji.

Jirocho rescues a carefree young man, Eijiro, from a family feud.