“Ensen Isan (Railside Treasures),” premieres on Wednesday, May 9, at

9 p.m.

”Railside Treasures” is a journey by streetcars. Great food and great people are waiting to be discovered along the rail lines. It’s time for a trip to find the establishments we’d like to save for future generations!

What kind of treasure will we encounter today? Fully subtitled in English.

“Kioku (Memory),” premieres on Monday, May 21, at 7:35 p.m.

Hidehisa Honjo (Kiichi Nakai), a successful lawyer in his 50s, is found to have an early onset of Alzheimer’s. He forgets things he ought to remember and constantly recalls those that he wants to forget. One incident he wishes to forget is the death of his son in a car accident 15 years ago. The culprit still has not been caught. Honjo has not faced up to the past until now. He has only thought of work and neglected his new family. But as he gradually begins to lose his memories, he devotes his remaining life to exposing his past and fighting one last case and comes to realize what is really important in life. Fully subtitled in English.

“Kuragehime (Princess Jellyfish),” premieres on Wednesday, May 23, at 7:35 p.m.

“Any female can become a princess.”

Twenty-year-old Tsukimi (Kyoko Yoshine of “Beppin-san”) can barely see without her glasses. She came to Tokyo to become an illustrator, but she doesn’t attend college or sells any of her illustrations. She simply chills out in her apartment, which is a communal apartment with “otaku” type women — women obsessed with anime and manga.

Tsukimi loves jellyfish due to memories she has with her late mother. One day, due to a jellyfish, she meets Kuranosuke, whose hobby is to dress up like a woman. She also meets Kuranosuke’s older brother Shu, and her life turns around as she gets caught up in a love triangle. Fully subtitled in English.

“Hanbun, Aoi (Half Blue),” premeires on Monday, May 28, at 7:15 p.m.

The 98th NHK morning drama is about Suzume, a lively girl born to a family running a small restaurant in Gifu Prefecture in 1971, who later loses her hearing in one ear from a disease. Being encouraged by her loving parents and childhood friend, born at the same hospital on the same day, she lives through an eventful life with never-give-up spirit. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. "Movie of the Month" premieres on the first Saturday. All movies are in Japanese language with full English subtitles.

subtitles.

Movie of the Month

Premieres May 5: “Himitsu: THE TOP SECRET (The Top Secret: Murder in Mind),” 2016 drama, 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Directed by Keishi Ohtomo. Starring Toma Ikuta and Masaki Okada.

Set in the late 21st century, the unit No. 9 is a special police group that uncovers the unsolved cold cases by using a special MRI scanner that can scan the brains of dead people in order to visualize memories from their lifetimes. Rookie agent Aoki and unit chief Maki are tasked with a new mission: they must visualize the memories of a man executed for murdering his own family, and also find his daughter Kinuko, who has been missing since the tragedy. However, the images extracted from the man’s brain show that the brutal homicides were actually committed by Kinuko.

Movies in Alphabetical Order

“Bakuto Ikka (House of Gamblers),” 1970 drama, 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Ken Takakura and Junko Fuji.

Depiction of the fierce turf war between the two prominent families in the midst of a gambling ban during the Meiji Era.

“Beni Kujaku Dai-ippen Nachi no Kotengu/ Dai-nihen Norio ni Mateki (Crimson Peacock, Parts 1 & 2),” 1954 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 54 minutes.

Directed by Ryo Hagiwara. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Koji Arima.

Entrusted by Roman saint, the brave soldiers guard the key to the treasures of Crimson Peacock from malicious pirates.

“Edokko Hanjoki (Work of the Fish Man),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Yuiko Hasegawa.

Katsujiro the fisherman overcomes his laziness when he learns of his younger sister Okiku’s unfortunate fate.

“Furisode Taiheiki (Scramble for Fortune),” 1956 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Ryo Hagiwara. Starring Hibari Misora and Hashizo Okawa.

A young man and a woman are on a mission to protect a mysterious mirror that hides the secrets of a great fortune.

“Gincho Nagaremono Mesuneko Bakuchi (Red Cherry),” 1972 action film, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Masukazu Izuka. Starring Mieko Kaji and Shinichi Chiba.

Nami returns to Tokyo to find Hoshiden, the man who killed her father 13 years ago. Seeking revenge, Nami is now on the hunt. She once again becomes a hostess at a Ginza club, while searching every alley and gambling spot for Hoshiden, with the help of Ryuji.

“Gokinzo Yaburi (The Shogun’s Vault),” 1964 samurai film, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Teruo Ishii. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Chiezo Kataoka and Tetsuro Tanba.

