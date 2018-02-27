PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

WITHOUT NOTICE

“PONPONJUMP!” premieres on Thursday, March 1, at 2:45 p.m.

New Edutainment Series with Sanrio Characters! HELLO KITTY and friends mix education with fun as they inspire young viewers to dance, sing and learn. Viewer participation is encouraged! Can you solve mysteries, go on adventures and make your own musical instruments? Let the Sanrio friends show you how! Fully subtitled in English.

“Manten Aozora Restaurant (Dining Al Fresco),” premieres on Friday, March 2, at 9:05 p.m.

Traveling all over Japan in search of famous delicacies and ingredients, Daisuke Miyagawa and his guests roll up their sleeves and experience what it’s like to be a local food producer. They need to meet the high standards of their mentors, who can be quite particular and nitpicky. At times their work can also be physically grueling. It’s all well worth the effort though, as they get to enjoy truly delicious meals while learning about the blessings and beauty of nature. Fully subtitled in English.

“Code Blue Season 3,” premieres on Monday, March 12 at 7:35 p.m.

It’s been 10 years since the Code Blue (“Doctor Helicopter”) team made their first debut on to the medical scene. Each of them has begun to pursue careers down different paths. Each member lives fiercely working face to face with life or death situations every day, and they have to deal with new situations and challenges. Fully subtitled in English.

“Tonari no Kazoku wa Aoku Mieru (Residential Complex),” premieres on Wednesday, March 14, at 7:35 p.m.

Nana and Daiki purchased a ‘corporative’ house, which is a house in a residential complex, whereby the residents exchange various opinions to make their lifestyles better. This new style of housing is often cheaper than owning a detached house, and many residents focus a lot on the design. Nana and Daiki are surrounded by various families who all have different intentions of their own. This environment makes their lifestyles very complicated, as issues like privacy becomes a major topic for them. As they try to conceive a baby, they soon get pulled in to a whirlwind of strife and complexities. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on-screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon.-Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 538-1966 for inquiries or to request an e-mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in Japanese language with full English

subtitles.

Movie of the Month

Premieres March 3: “Ikinari Sensei ni Natta Boku ga Kanojo ni Koi wo Shita (My Korean Teacher),” 2016 drama, 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Directed by Yuzo Asahara. Starring Yesung and Nozomi Sasaki.

Yesung of SUPER JUNIOR stars in this Okinawan romantic comedy with a Korean twist!

While on a business trip to Okinawa, Young Ung suddenly learns he is out of a job. Feeling lost, he begins wandering the streets until he is ‘discovered’ by a local schoolmaster looking for a Korean language teacher. Ung is really in over his head, but his luck begins to change when he meets young single mother Sakura who is desperate to improve her language skills in order to keep her job at a travel agency.

Movies in Alphabetical Order

“Abarenbo Kyodai (Unwieldly Brothers),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma, Katsuo Nakamura and Kinnosuke Nakamura.

Samurai brothers Taisuke and Taizo fight against corruption in the castle.

“Aka to Kuro no Netsujo (Bloody Passion),” 1992 drama, 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Directed by Eiichi Kudo. Starring Takanori Jinnai, Toru Nakamura, Toshiro Yanagiba and Yumi Aso.

A story about a man who tries to mend his past by helping his best friend’s sister.

“Anego (The Boss’ Wife),” 1988 action film, 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Directed by Ryuichi Takamori. Starring Hitomi Kuroki and Hiroki Matsukata.

The widow of a murdered yakuza boss serves jail time for attacking the man she believes killed her husband. After her release, as she is shadowed by a hit man, she is willing to go to any lengths to take revenge on her husband.

“Bakuto Gaijin Butai (Foreign Gambling Corps),” 1971 action film, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Kinji Fukasaku. Starring Koji Tsuruta and Hideo Murota.

A gangster gets driven out of Yokohama by a big gang from Tokyo and carves out a new niche in Okinawa.

“Gassoh,” 2015 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Tatsuo Kobayashi. Starring Yuya Yagira and Koji Seto.

In the year 1868, the Tokugawa Shogunate is ending after a period of dominance that continued for 300 years. Three young men join the elite Shogitai division of the Shogunate. The Shogitai fights to the end and opposes the dismantling of the Bakufu system.

Kiwamu suddenly breaks off his engagement with Teijiro’s younger sister in order to join the Shogitai. Teijiro is outraged by this and heads off in pursuit of Kiwamu, but then they run into their old childhood friend, Masanosuke. When Kiwamu discovers that Masanosuke has been driven out of his family home, Kiwamu encourages him to join their Shogitai resistance movement. When these three lifelong friends are reunited, their destinies are propelled into sharply different directions.

“Hibari Torimonocho Jiraiya Koban (Secret of the Gold Coin),” 1958 samurai film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Kinnosuke Fukuda. Starring Hibari Misora and Chiyonosuke Azuma.

A girl detective Oshichi exposes a ploy by a retainer of daimyo.

“Isshin Tasuke Otoko no naka no Otoko Ippiki (Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Ryunosuke Tsukigata and Satomi Oka.

Spirited Edoite Tasuke undergoes a series of unforeseeable trouble in his newly wedded life.