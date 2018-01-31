“Mystery Hour – Iryu Sosa 3,” premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 7:35 p.m.

“Iryu Sosa” depicts the work of a group of detectives who solve murder cases by looking for clues in the articles left by victims. Satoshi Itomura often does not care about the scientific approach and instead pays a great deal of attention to the things that the victims always carried with them or treasured. He focuses on these things because they usually carry the victim’s dying wishes. Understanding that last message not only helps solve the cases but also brings closure to the family of victims. Fully subtitled in English.

“Wafu Sohonke,” premieres Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8:30 p.m.

“Wafu Sohonke,” which introduces traditional Japanese food, crafts, tools and techniques highlighting Japanese cultural trivia, is back again! You will see what makes Japan and its culture so great. Find out everything there is to know about Japanese tradition, from food to culture to objects and arts, and the people who are continuing it today. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

All movies are in Japanese language with full English subtitles.

Movie of the Month

Feb. 3: “Iyana Onna (Desperate Sunflowers),” 2016 drama, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Directed by Hitomi Kuroki. Starring Yo Yoshida and Yoshino Kimura.

Tetsuko is straight as an arrow and is a career-driven attorney, while her more free-spirited cousin, Natsuko, is a schemer who can con the best of them. Tetsuko has had a bugaboo about Natsuko since they were kids. Tetsuko marries, but her dry personality leads to a divorce and a life of work only. One day, the cousin tracks her down because she needs a legal defense against a romantic interest she tried to hustle. Tetsuko reluctantly takes the case, but after she wins, the irresponsible client disappears without paying for legal fees.

Natsuko shows up again to enlist her cousin’s help on another suspect legal problem, but the reunion does not go well. However, Tetsuko soon learns some life lessons from her free-spirited, swindling cousin, and is amazed that she has a Midas touch on everyone she meets, even her former victims. Natsuko the swindler also learns from her cold cousin, and they both realize they have more in common than they may think.

Movies in Alphabetical Order

“Ai wo Tsumu Hito (The Pearls of the Stone Man),” 2015 drama, 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Directed by Yuzo Asahara. Starring Koichi Sato and Keiko Kitagawa.

Set in the beautiful hills in Hokkaido, this is a moving story of a widower whose world begins to expand with the guides his late wife left in her letters for him.

Atsushi and Ryoko move to Hokkaido after retirement. Yet, Atsushi who’s worked all his life doesn’t know how to kill time. Concerned, Ryoko asks him to build her, long-dreamt stone walls around their home. Ryoko suddenly collapses from a terminal heart disease and hides this from Atsushi so as not to upset him. After her death, Atsushi finds letters from Ryoko. Following the instructions in the letters, he begins to interact with others.

“Asama no Abarenbo (Free Spirit of Asama),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Directed by Toshikazu Kono. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Satomi Oka.

A wanderer, Itaro, saves the lives of those who are in need of protection while traveling across the country.

“Beranme Geisha (The Prickly Mouthed Geisha),” 1969 comedy/drama, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Eiichi Koishi. Starring Hibari Misora and Shinji Ebara.

Koharu, a young geisha, is in love with Kenichi, an apprentice carpenter to her father Seigoro. Their love life comes to a sudden halt after an argument between their two fathers. Can their love survive in spite of the bitterness between their two families?

“Fudatsuki Bakuto (A Wad of Notes),” 1970 action film, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Koji Tsuruta and Minoru Oki.

A lone gambler tries to keep a yakuza family from taking over a festival in Kitakyushu. After away from his hometown for 13 years, Ryuji comes back and saves the town that is becoming run-down from yakuza’s ill deeds.

“Haikarasan ga Toru (There Goes Benio, The Smart Girl),” 1987 drama, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Masamichi Sato. Starring Yoko Minamino and Hiroshi Abe.

Benio, a peppy tomboy, is surprised to learn that her grandfather has secretly betrothed her to a young officer named Shinobu Ijuin. Because of his family’s noble status, Benio must first undergo rigorous training to learn how to be a proper bride and wife before she can marry. However, because of her vivacious personality, this proves more challenging than anyone imagined.

“Hakubajo no Hanayome (Bride of White Castle),” 1961 samurai film, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring