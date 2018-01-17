The artwork on the following pages are the winning entries in the annual nengajö, or New Year’s card, design contest for students taking Japanese language. The statewide contest is sponsored by the Hawaii Association of Teachers of Japanese and is open to the elementary, middle and high school students of teachers who are members of HATJ.
Awards are presented in the categories of most artistic, most original, most comical and “New Year’s in Hawai‘i” for each school level. The entries are judged on its artistic value, as well as on the correct “spelling” of the Japanese words that appear on the card and the form of the Japanese characters.
The Hawaii Herald’s name has been connected with several different publications since Hawaii Hochi founder Fred Kinzaburo Makino first came up with it in October 1942. The Herald’s comprehensive and varied coverage chronicles the past achievements, current concerns and future aspirations of its distinguished community.