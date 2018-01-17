The artwork on the following pages are the winning entries in the annual nengajö, or New Year’s card, design contest for students taking Japanese language. The statewide contest is sponsored by the Hawaii Association of Teachers of Japanese and is open to the elementary, middle and high school students of teachers who are members of HATJ.

Awards are presented in the categories of most artistic, most original, most comical and “New Year’s in Hawai‘i” for each school level. The entries are judged on its artistic value, as well as on the correct “spelling” of the Japanese words that appear on the card and the form of the Japanese characters.

2018 Nengajo by Alisa Yost, Mililani High School — special award, original, high school.
2018 Nengajo by Madisyn Ueyama, Mililani ‘Ike Elementary School — third place, comical, elementary school,.
2018 Nengajo by Lisa Shirai-Holland, Washington Middle School — first place, Hawai‘i, middle school.
2018 Nengajo by Akemi Santiago, Hawaii Baptist Academy — third place, Hawai‘i, high school.
2018 Nengajo by Anne Ruedo, Waipahu High School — second place, artistic, high school.
2018 Nengajo by Brennen Roylo, Mililani ‘Ike Elementary School — third place, original, elementary school.
2018 Nengajo by Jace Ramiscal, Mililani ‘Ike Elementary School — second place, artistic, elementary school.
2018 Nengajo by Ashley-Kate Pura, Mililani High School — first place, artistic, high school.
2018 Nengajo by Grace Pu, ‘Äina Haina Elementary School — first place, comical, elementary school.
2018 Nengajo by Catherine Palmer, Sacred Hearts Academy — second place, original, high school.
2018 Nengajo by Jaysee Moore, Roosevelt High School — third place artistic, high school.
2018 Nengajo by Mika Montano, Washington Middle School — first place, original, middle school.
2018 Nengajo by Eunchong Min, Roosevelt High School — first place, Hawaii, high school.
2018 Nengajo by Connor Low, ‘Äina Haina Elementary School — first place, original, elementary school.
2018 Nengajo by Jiahui Liao, Roosevelt High School — special award, Hawai‘i, high school.
2018 Nengajo by Tatsuo Kim, Washington Middle School — first place, comical, middle school.
2018 Nengajo by Hye Lim Kim, Roosevelt High School — first place, original, high school.
2018 Nengajo by Jayni Ishikawa, Hawaii Baptist Academy — first place, comical, high school.
2018 Nengajo by Jada Inouye, Hawaii Baptist Academy — third place, original, high school.
2018 Nengajo by Sarah Ing, Wilson Elementary School
2018 Nengajo by Reanne Inafuku, Hawaii Baptist Academy
2018 Nengajo by Sue Hong, ‘Äina Haina Elementary School
2018 Nengajo by Tatem Fuller, Wilson Elementary School
2018 Nengajo by Bryce Hara, Wilson Elementary School
2018 Nengajo by Hilinai Gilliland, Kamehameha Schools
2018 Nengajo by Brendan Fujimoto, ‘Äina Haina Elementary School
2018 Nengajo by Siena Fernando, Mililani High School
2018 Nengajoy by Ethan Chun, Mililani ‘Ike Elementary School
2018 Nengajo by Victoria Brown, of ‘Äina Haina Elementary School
