Colin Sewake

Hawai‘i Herald Columnist

Okinawa is such a beautiful place, not just the ocean and scenery and culture, but the people. I’ve been treated well and taken care of by many people here in what has become ‘My Hawai‘i.’” — Colin Sewake

VISITING YOMITAN HANAUI

Location: Takashiho, Yomitan; July 16, 2018

This morning, fellow Okinawa-Hawaii Kyou-kai member Masaji Matsuda asked if I could come over to Yomitan Hanaui’s Namihira studio, which, actually, is located in Takashiho. He wanted to introduce me to some ladies who weave traditional Okinawan textiles.

Yomitan Hanaui’s main factory is located near the Yomitan Sonyakuba (village office) in Zakimi — they have another factory in Sobe. Knowing that I’m from Hawai‘i, he called me over because 10 weavers will be traveling to Honolulu later this month to do hanaui demonstrations at the Honolulu Museum of Art. Hanaui is the Okinawan language pronunciation — in Japanese, it would be hanaori.

The group will be led by Hiroko Matayoshi (in the white T-shirt and eyeglasses), who is the director of Yomitan Hanaui. The demonstrations at the Honolulu Museum of Art will be held from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 10 to 12.

