Colin Sewake

Hawai‘i Herald Columnist

“Okinawa is such a beautiful place, not just the ocean and scenery and culture, but the people. I’ve been treated well and taken care of by many people here in what has become ‘My Hawai‘i.’” — Colin Sewake

LET’S DANCE!

Last month, my good friend and fellow Okinawa-Hawaii Kyoukai member Masaji Matsuda invited me to the Yuibuyou Yomitan Group Ashibi’s dance practice in the rehearsal room at the Yomitan Bunka Center. Kiyoshi Miyagi — in the yellow shirt — leads the overall group. The Yomitan area leader is Mitsue Oshiro — she’s wearing blue jeans and the navy blue T-shirt with the navy blue and white tenugui around her neck.

The group has been practicing their dance routines every Monday night for an hour and a half in preparation for their performance at this year’s Okinawan Festival in Honolulu. They’ll leave for Hawai‘i in a few weeks. I hope you’ll catch their performance at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Labor Day weekend. They’re scheduled to perform on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 1:45 p.m. Go say “Aloha!” and tell them you read about them in The Hawai‘i Herald! They’ll be thrilled!

GREEN THUMB!

Location: Nagahama and Takashiho in Yomitan-son, June 2018

In early June, I returned to Okinawa after having spent most of the month of May in Hawai‘i following my father’s passing. My first weekend home was spent unpacking and getting settled in.

To read the rest of this article, please subscribe to The Herald!

Colin Sewake is a keiki o ka‘äina from Wahiawä, O‘ahu, who was assigned to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa in December 1994 to fulfill his U.S. Air Force ROTC commitment. He met his future wife, Keiko, within a month and decided to make Okinawa his permanent home. Colin retired from the Air Force and, recently from the Air Force Reserves. He now works as a customer service representative for Hotel Sun Palace Kyuyokan in Naha. Colin and Keiko have two teenaged children and make their home in Yomitan.