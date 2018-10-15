Alan Suemori

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

In 1935, Eiji Yoshikawa was a middle-aged journeyman writer who was still searching for his true voice as an artist. Born Hidetsugu Yoshikawa in 1892 in Kanagawa Prefecture, he left school at the age of 11 to help support his family after his samurai father’s attempt at business fell to pieces. After working on the docks of Yokohama, Yoshikawa escaped to Tökyö at age 18 where he lived a mundane existence during the day but dabbled in the city’s literary underworld at night. Lonely and homesick, Yoshikawa wandered into an informal poetry circle and began conjuring comic haiku under the pen name Kijiro as he struggled to survive in his new home.

In 1914, on a whim, Yoshikawa wrote his first novel, “The Tale of Enoshima,” a lyrical retelling of a local legend filled with goddesses, five-headed dragons and dark magic. Based on the promise of his inaugural book, the Japanese publishing powerhouse Kodansha hired Yoshikawa to write profitable serializations such as “Life of Shinran,” the story of the Buddhist monk who pursued knowledge of the afterlife following the early death of his parents. Armed with a steady income and a new wife, Yoshikawa settled down to a comfortable but predictable life in Tökyö while he continued to yearn for his true direction.

By the 1930s, as the Great Depression fully descended on Japan and the rise of ultranationalism sank its teeth into the people, the 43-year-old author escaped further into the past to find his bearings. In 1935, Yoshikawa began a serialization of the life of Miyamoto Musashi, the ascetic 17th century warrior philosopher who embodied the bushidö spirit of preindustrial Japan. Appearing in over a thousand daily episodes over a span of four years, Yoshikawa’s rousing epic captivated the Japanese public from the very start.

To read the rest of this article, please subscribe to The Herald!

Eiji Yoshikawa went on to pen several other historical epics such as “The Tale of the Heike” and “Romance of the Three Kingdoms,” but he would never again enjoy the popular success that he achieved with “Musashi.” Yoshikawa died of cancer in 1962 after having been presented the Cultural Order of Merit, the highest literary award in Japan, in 1960.

Alan Suemori teaches Asian American history at ‘Iolani School. He is a former Hawai’i Herald staff writer.