And the Power of Hibari’s Classic “Kawa no Nagare no Youni”
Jodie Chiemi Ching
Hawai‘i’s enthusiasm for Japanese popular music started after World War II. “By 1950, nisei orchestras were flourishing and performing to enthusiastic Japanese American audiences. These orchestras whetted the appetite for Japanese popular entertainment that was cautious at first and grew with enthusiasm in postwar Hawai‘i,” writes Dr. Christine Yano, professor of anthropology at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa in her book, “Crowning the Nice Girl.”
After starring in the movie, “Kanashiki Kuchiyube,” Misora Hibari’s fame as a prodigy found its way to Hawai‘i. Even as a child, she was considered to have the understanding and emotional maturity of an adult. So when the 12-year-old superstar arrived in the Islands, she was welcomed with a lively audience that filled the old Civic Auditorium from wall to wall. Hibari also performed at McKinley High School and on the Big Island. Proceeds from her shows went to help build the Club 100’s clubhouse honoring the World War II 100th Infantry Battalion soldiers.
The popularity of enka over the years has become a bridge connecting Hawai‘i and Japan for many years. And the song, “Kawa no Nagare no Youni,” in particular, has transcended time. It was the last song Misora Hibari recorded and performed after being diagnosed with cancer before she passed away in 1989.
We couldn’t help but ask ourselves, “What is it about this song?” It brought to mind two fabulous singers — one a professional entertainer and the other an “amateur” talent — who shared a love for the song.
“Kawa no Nagare no Youni” means “Like the Flow of the River” — a metaphor for life’s journey. Perhaps it could be best described by the Japanese idea of mono aware — the pathos of things, the bittersweet awareness of impermanence. Youth, romance and the seasons are not to be mourned, but cherished and appreciated for their temporary existence, for from that comes beauty.
Singers Karen Keawehawai‘i and the late Lorraine Kaneshiro both experienced emotional moments of “mono aware” in the context of living and performing “Kawa no Nagare no Youni.”
KAWA NO NAGARE NO YOUNI
Lyrics by Yasushi Akimoto
Shirazu shirazu aruite kita
Hosoku nagai kono michi
Furikaereba haruka tooku
Furusato ga mieru
Dekoboko michi ya
Magarikunetta michi
Chizu sae nai sore mo mata jinsei
Ah-ah kawa no nagare no you ni yuruyaka ni
Ikutsu mo jidai sugite
Ah-ah kawa no nagare no you ni tomedo naku
Sora ga tsogare ni someru dake
Ikiru koto wa tabi suru koto
Owari no nai kono michi
Ai suru hito soba ni tsurete
Yume sagashinagara
Ame ni furarete nukarunda michi demo
Itsuka wa mata hareru hi ga kuru kara
Ah-ah kawa no nagare no you ni adayaka ni
Kono mi o makasete itai
Ah-ah kawa no nagare no you ni ustsuriyuku
Kisetsu yukidoke machinagara
Ah-ah kawa no nagare no you ni odayaka ni
Kono mi o makasete itai
Ah-ah kawa no nagare no you ni itsumademo
Aoi seseragi o kikinagara
Translation
I came walking on this long, narrow path without knowing it
When I turn around,
my distant hometown is visible
The uneven path twists and turns
and doesn’t even have a map
So is the road of life
Ah, like the flow of the river
the era passes by leniently
Ah, like the flow of the river
the sky is just endlessly dyed at twilight
Living and taking a journey,
an endless path
Take the person I love to my side
while searching for a dream
Even if I’m rained on and the path is muddy,
Some day the sunny day will come again
Ah, like the flow of the river
I want to calmly go with the flow
Ah, like the flow of the river
Forever while listening to the blue babbling river