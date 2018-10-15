And the Power of Hibari’s Classic “Kawa no Nagare no Youni”

Jodie Chiemi Ching

Hawai‘i’s enthusiasm for Japanese popular music started after World War II. “By 1950, nisei orchestras were flourishing and performing to enthusiastic Japanese American audiences. These orchestras whetted the appetite for Japanese popular entertainment that was cautious at first and grew with enthusiasm in postwar Hawai‘i,” writes Dr. Christine Yano, professor of anthropology at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa in her book, “Crowning the Nice Girl.”

After starring in the movie, “Kanashiki Kuchiyube,” Misora Hibari’s fame as a prodigy found its way to Hawai‘i. Even as a child, she was considered to have the understanding and emotional maturity of an adult. So when the 12-year-old superstar arrived in the Islands, she was welcomed with a lively audience that filled the old Civic Auditorium from wall to wall. Hibari also performed at McKinley High School and on the Big Island. Proceeds from her shows went to help build the Club 100’s clubhouse honoring the World War II 100th Infantry Battalion soldiers.

The popularity of enka over the years has become a bridge connecting Hawai‘i and Japan for many years. And the song, “Kawa no Nagare no Youni,” in particular, has transcended time. It was the last song Misora Hibari recorded and performed after being diagnosed with cancer before she passed away in 1989.

We couldn’t help but ask ourselves, “What is it about this song?” It brought to mind two fabulous singers — one a professional entertainer and the other an “amateur” talent — who shared a love for the song.

“Kawa no Nagare no Youni” means “Like the Flow of the River” — a metaphor for life’s journey. Perhaps it could be best described by the Japanese idea of mono aware — the pathos of things, the bittersweet awareness of impermanence. Youth, romance and the seasons are not to be mourned, but cherished and appreciated for their temporary existence, for from that comes beauty.

Singers Karen Keawehawai‘i and the late Lorraine Kaneshiro both experienced emotional moments of “mono aware” in the context of living and performing “Kawa no Nagare no Youni.”

KAWA NO NAGARE NO YOUNI

Lyrics by Yasushi Akimoto

Shirazu shirazu aruite kita

Hosoku nagai kono michi

Furikaereba haruka tooku

Furusato ga mieru

Dekoboko michi ya

Magarikunetta michi

Chizu sae nai sore mo mata jinsei

Ah-ah kawa no nagare no you ni yuruyaka ni

Ikutsu mo jidai sugite

Ah-ah kawa no nagare no you ni tomedo naku

Sora ga tsogare ni someru dake

Ikiru koto wa tabi suru koto

Owari no nai kono michi

Ai suru hito soba ni tsurete

Yume sagashinagara

Ame ni furarete nukarunda michi demo

Itsuka wa mata hareru hi ga kuru kara

Ah-ah kawa no nagare no you ni adayaka ni

Kono mi o makasete itai

Ah-ah kawa no nagare no you ni ustsuriyuku

Kisetsu yukidoke machinagara

Ah-ah kawa no nagare no you ni odayaka ni

Kono mi o makasete itai

Ah-ah kawa no nagare no you ni itsumademo

Aoi seseragi o kikinagara

Translation

I came walking on this long, narrow path without knowing it

When I turn around,

my distant hometown is visible

The uneven path twists and turns

and doesn’t even have a map

So is the road of life

Ah, like the flow of the river

the era passes by leniently

Ah, like the flow of the river

the sky is just endlessly dyed at twilight

Living and taking a journey,

an endless path

Take the person I love to my side

while searching for a dream

Even if I’m rained on and the path is muddy,

Some day the sunny day will come again

Ah, like the flow of the river

I want to calmly go with the flow

Ah, like the flow of the river

Forever while listening to the blue babbling river