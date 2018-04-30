Gov. David Ige appointed Troy Hashimoto to the Maui House seat previously occupied by former Rep. Joe Souki. Hashimoto’s appointment was effective immediately.

Hashimoto has served as executive assistant to Maui County Council Chair Mike White since 2011. He was also chair of Maui County’s Democratic Party from 2013 to 2017.

“Troy will bring energy and passion to representing District 8 on Maui,” said Ige. “He has a keen understanding of the issues that are most important to his community and I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes in the Hawai‘i state Legislature.”

Ige was required by law to select Souki’s successor from a list of three nominees submitted to him by the Democratic Party of Maui.

“I am humbled by the support and confidence of my Democratic colleagues and the governor on my selection,” said Hashimoto in a news release issued by Ige’s office. “With a short period left in the legislative session (adjournment is scheduled for May 3), my top priority will be to advocate on behalf of the residents of District 8 to ensure their needs are represented and important projects are secured in the budget.”

Hashimoto graduated cum laude from the University of Denver in Colorado, where he earned a master’s in business administration. He was also valedictorian of his high school class at King Kekaulike in Pukalani.

Hashimoto is the owner of TNH Productions, a multimedia organization. He previously worked as a recruitment coordinator for the University of Hawai‘i Maui College.