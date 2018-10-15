An award presentation ceremony recognizing the 2018 MEXT — Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science & Technology — Japanese Studies student (Nihongo Nihonbunka Kenshu Ryugakusei) scholarship recipients was held Aug. 30 at the Japanese Consulate in Nu‘uanu. University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa undergraduates Yunmi Kim and JiaJie He were the only students selected from the United States to study Japanese language and culture in Japan for one year.

Yunmi Kim will study Japanese language and culture at Doshisha University in Kyöto beginning this month through July 2019. JiaJie He will study Japanese language and culture at Nagoya University from October through September 2019.