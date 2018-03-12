Gov. David Ige has appointed Ken Kitamura to serve as deputy director of the Department of Budget and Finance. Kitamura was formerly business management officer for the Department of Human Services. In his new post, he will support Budget and Finance director Laurel Johnston in assuring compliance with the director’s primary roles and responsibilities as manager of the state’s financial resources. He will also oversee the day-to-day management of the department’s operations.

Prior to joining the Department of Human Services, Kitamura was the administrative services officer and business manager for the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. He also served as business services officer for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and was associate auditor, program budget analyst, budget supervisor, special projects manager and a legislative aide for the state Legislature.

“Mr. Kitamura brings with him a well-developed administrative skill set in budget preparation, execution and fiscal management,” said Johnston. “We are very fortunate that he agreed to serve our department and our state.”

Kitamura’s appointment must be confirmed by the state Senate.