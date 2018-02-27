Gov. David Ige has appointed Leonard Hoshijo as director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, which oversees the workforce development, unemployment insurance, workers compensation, and occupational safety and health divisions. Hoshijo had been DLIR’s deputy director since 2015 and acting director since December 2017. He succeeds Linda Chu Takayama, who was appointed interim director of the state Tax Department.

Hoshijo served as education and political director for the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters prior to joining the Ige administration. He previously worked for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union for 26 years, serving as house representative, organizer, international representative and international vice president.

A graduate of Kalani High School, Hoshijo holds degrees from Antioch College in Ohio and the University of Hawaiʻi.

Hoshijo’s appointment must be confirmed by the state Senate.