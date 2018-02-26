WHO/WHAT: Hawaii’s Plantation Village will hold a rededication ceremony of the renovated Shiroma Saimin Stand building, located inside the village.

In 1997, the Shiroma family, who operated a saimin stand in Oahu Sugar Plantation’s Higashi Camp, donated their saimin noodle-making machine to HPV. The machine will be on display in the renovated building.

The original dedication of the building was held in 1997. The Rev. Kenneth Ashitomi, who officiated at the original dedication, will preside over the rededication ceremony. Members of the Shiroma family will also be present.

In honor of the event and for a touch of nostalgia, bowls of hot saimin and barbecue meat sticks will be sold at the renovated saimin stand.

In addition, other ethnic dishes with the theme of “Noodles and Bread” will be sold, including Portuguese, Korean, Filipino, Samoan, Chuukese, Japanese and Okinawan offerings.

March 3 is also Girls’ Day. Free origami booklets will be distributed, while supplies last, and a display of Japanese and Okinawan dolls will be in the Social Hall. Girls’ Day mochi will also be served.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, March 3, at Hawai‘i’s Plantation Village, 94-695 Waipahu St. Dedication ceremony is at 10 a.m.

COST: Admission to the park is free. There is a fee for guided tours and for the food. For more information, call 677-0110.