Congregations from Hawai‘i’s 12 Koyasan Shingon Buddhist temples will convene on the Big Island of Hawai‘i on Saturday, April 21, for their first statewide layperson convention in five years. Temple members are invited to come together with their family members and friends for a stimulating daylong program aimed at deepening their faith and enjoying fellowship. Non-members with an interest in Shingon Buddhism are welcome to participate.

The convention will be held at the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program will include a discussion of “Lessons from the Life of Kobo Daishi,” illustrated with excerpts from a film about Kūkai and commentary by Dr. George Tanabe, professor emeritus of religion at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

Guided instruction in Buddhist meditation will be provided during a session titled “Making Meditation Part of Your Practice,” led by the Rev. Taijo Imanaka of Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple and the Rev. George Kosho Finch from Hosshinji Temple/Foundation for Shingon Buddhism in Portland.

The day will conclude with a small group discussion and a Q&A session about the “Future of Shingon Shu in Hawai‘i.”

The registration fee is $50 per person and covers lunch and refreshments provided by ‘Imiloa’s Sky Garden Restaurant. For more information, email hikoybof@gmail.com.