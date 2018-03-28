The Hawaii Island AJA Veterans Association is offering up to two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors who plan to enroll as a full-time student at an accredited college or university for the 2018-19 academic year. The applicant must be a senior at any Hawai‘i Island public or private high school. As part of the application process, the student is required to write an essay describing the significance and role of Americans of Japanese ancestry in the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team or Military Intelligence Service in World War II.

Application forms and instructions are available from East Hawai‘i school counselors. The deadline to apply is April 14. For more information, students should inquire with their school counselor.