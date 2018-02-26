WHO/WHAT: The Hakuoh Handbell Choir celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year and will again be in Hawai‘i for public and private concerts.

Hakuoh University’s music director, Professor Hirotaka Arai, established the handbell choir in 1988. The choir, who rings seven octaves on handbells, began visiting Hawai‘i in 1991. They have performed on the U.S. mainland, in Canada, England, Australia and South Korea.

WHEN/WHERE: Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at Central Union Church.

COST: Admission is free.