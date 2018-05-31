Melanie Carrié, 66th Cherry Blossom Festival queen, visited the Hawaii Hochi offices in March and drew the winning ballots for the 35th “Guess the Cherry Blossom Festival Queen” contest sponsored by The Hawai‘i Herald and Hawaii Hochi.

With a perfect ballot, Eric Kira of Honolulu was the first prize winner of a round-trip for two to wherever Hawaiian Airlines flies in Hawai‘i, courtesy of TransPacific Tours. (A perfect ballot correctly predicts the queen, first princess and at least two princesses.)

The second prize winner was Judy Watanabe of Pearl City, who won a buffet dinner for four people, courtesy of Pagoda Floating Restaurant. Third prize winner Michio Ohki of Honolulu won a gift basket from Iida’s.

The Herald thanks all of our contest sponsors for their support.