WHO/WHAT: The Hawaii Japanese Dance Association will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a weekend of events centered about the theme, “A Festival of Japanese Dance — With Much Appreciation.” The association is made up of Japanese dance academies that have come together to perpetuate, preserve and share the beauty and power of koten buyo (classical dance), minyo (folk dance), buyo (regular dance) and shin-buyo (modern Japanese dances).

WHEN/WHERE: The anniversary events include:

Friday, Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m.: Kimono workshop at the University of Phoenix, Honolulu campus (745 Fort St., Topa Center building, 1st floor);

Saturday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m.: Dance workshop hosted by the Nihon Minyo Buyo Renmei (Japan Dance Association) at the Palladium near Ala Wai Golf Course, 2nd floor; and

Sunday, Jan. 21, 3 p.m.: Public performance on the Center stage at the Ala Moana Center.

COST: Public performance at Ala Moana Center is free and open to the public. However, there are fees for the workshops. For more information, contact Todd Takahashi at zenjitakahashi@yahoo.com or call (808) 772-1910.