The Big Island’s East Hawaii Hiroshima Kenjin Kai is offering two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors of any East Hawai‘i public or private high school who plan to enroll full-time at an accredited college or university for the 2018-19 academic year.

The applicant must be a senior at any East Hawai‘i high school and a child or grandchild of an East Hawai‘i Hiroshima Kenjin Kai member in good standing.

Application forms are available at the counselor’s offices of all East Hawai‘i public and private schools. April 14 is the deadline to apply. For more information, students should see their school counselor.