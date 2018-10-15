Frances H. Kakugawa

Hawai‘i Herald Columnist

Omoiyari . . . Think of others first and good karma will return to you. — Frances H. Kakugawa

Dear Readers,

At our monthly poetry writing session, Lynda shared the following poem. She is her mother’s caregiver. As she read, we all began laughing.

“Oh, you find this funny?!” Lynda asked. Another caregiver in our group asked her if she was offended by our laughing. “Oh no, I didn’t see the humor, and now I do.”

So readers, if you think you’re having a bad day, consider Lynda’s day.

MY MOM IS ENOUGH

Taking care of my mom is enough

Monitoring her blood pressure, adjusting her meds

Flushing her catheter

Changing her g-tube dressing

Changing her clothes, stretching and massaging her.

Moving her Hoyer lift,

Moving her wheelchair

To make enough room

When not in use.

Juggling our checkbooks

And cash on hand

To pay everyone.

Her aides, the handyman —

I must get this place in open-house condition

When she goes —

My son wants to sell.

All this is enough.

Then the washing machine goes out —

Water up and over the top of the tub

Down to the floor.

Huge clean-up, and off to the laundromat.

No clean chucks, no clean towels, for poop and urine.

A call to my longtime friend, Barry

To accompany me to Appliance Warehouse

To pick out another washer.

Which I can’t afford.

Barry arrives

And drops in a dead faint

Hard, across the door jam.

He revives, gets up with help

And I take him to ER.

His blood pressure’s low,

They take tests, all day long.

Reduce his BP meds.

Frances Kakugawa was her mother’s primary caregiver during her five-year journey with Alzheimer’s disease. A native of Kapoho on Hawai‘i island, she now lives in Sacramento. Frances has melded her professional training as a writer and educator and her personal caregiving experiences to write several books on caring for people with memory-related illnesses. She is a sought-after speaker, both in Hawai‘i and on the Mainland, sharing strategies for caregiving, as well as coping with the stresses of caregiving.