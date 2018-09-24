Frances H. Kakugawa

Hawai‘i Herald Columnist

Omoiyari . . . Think of others first and good karma will return to you. — Frances H. Kakugawa

Dear Readers,

This column is devoted to Mary and to Linda and her two daughters. Their inspiring, yet worrisome stories address compassion, creativity and family. They also highlight the loopholes in our legal, financial and medical professions when a patient or client is seen only as a name on a paper and when personal involvements are not part of the professional practice.

Mary’s Story:

Mary continues to help her neighbors, as she did while caring for her husband, who passed away more than four months ago.

One of Mary’s neighbors, Barb, is now bedridden after suffering a stroke. Barb needs her oxygen supply at her bedside at all times. Her husband and sons decided to move her downstairs. Mary hoped that they would move Barb’s bed so that she would have a clear view of the trees and garden from the window so she could see the squirrels, coyotes and other natural life. Instead, her bed was situated so that her only view is of two toolsheds! Even at that, Barb doesn’t have a clear view of the sheds because the windows are covered with grime.

Mary volunteered to be her regular window cleaner instead of bringing her soups and casseroles. (Mary cooks without salt, so this may be a better deal. As her friend, I feel free to say this.) Mary covered the wall of one shed with a large map of Africa so that Barb can look out at the map and reminisce about her numerous travels before her stroke. That delighted Barb.

To read the rest of the poem and article, please subscribe to The Herald!

Frances Kakugawa was her mother’s primary caregiver during her five-year journey with Alzheimer’s disease. A native of Kapoho on Hawai‘i island, she now lives in Sacramento. Frances has melded her professional training as a writer and educator and her personal caregiving experiences to write several books on caring for people with memory-related illnesses. She is a sought-after speaker, both in Hawai‘i and on the Mainland, sharing strategies for caregiving, as well as coping with the stresses of caregiving.