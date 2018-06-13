Frances H. Kakugawa
Hawai‘i Herald Columnist
Dear Readers,
The month of May took many of my friends to the other side of life. And yet, a stubborn ray of sunshine found its way through the dark clouds to remind us that even in death, there can also be poetry, laughter, renewal and celebration of the human spirit . . . and a bowl of strawberry ice cream and cake. I thank these people for sharing their stories.
Mary Swisher shared this at our support group meeting last week. You met Mary through her husband Bob and her grandson Max, who were part of this column in the past.
From Mary:
When my husband lay dying, I stayed with him until midnight and slipped away for sleep while someone else watched over him. Then he slipped away two hours later without me by his side. Many people have told me that this is very common and we all ask why, seeking answers.
WHEN YOU LEFT ME
I didn’t know when you left me
it would be in early morning
a rosy cresent moon hung
cockeyed in the southeast sky.
I didn’t know when you left me
I would run crazed into the dark
to our apple tree, gathering
the sweet white blossoms
for your still warm hands to embrace.
I didn’t know when you left me
that I would rub lavender
into your stiffening limbs, your beard
that sat on your chin like a white sea urchin
your cold feet so useless now.
I didn’t know when you left me
that I would light every candle ablaze
around your parted breath.
I didn’t know
that I could not stop time
stop you from leaving
and taking your always — constant — fear
that I would leave you.
— By Mary Swisher
Sacramento, Calif.
Dear Mary:
You are not alone. I had this image of my mother’s last breath — that I would be there, holding her hand. When the head nurse told me her blood pressure was dropping, I didn’t know she meant she was dying. So I went home to take a shower and she took her last breath even before I reached home.
When my father died, I flew home from Michigan, and three days later, he took his last breath. I like to believe, they somehow took control of this moment.
And so we respect, even marvel, at their last decision and let go of those images we have created of a perfect death. It may have been perfect for them.
Here’s a poem I wrote of that last breath moment:
HER FINAL BREATH
at the very end
as it was
at the beginning
i was the child
she remained the mother
she took hold
of time and place
for her final exit
protecting me
child of her womb
the final severance
of the umbilical cord
made easy and gentle
a final gift
from mother to child
the thief once again
failed in his efforts
to switch our roles
for three years she played along
but in her soul, she was always
the mother.
— From “I Am Somebody”
Frances Kakugawa was her mother’s primary caregiver during her five-year journey with Alzheimer’s disease. A native of Kapoho on Hawai‘i island, she now lives in Sacramento. Frances has melded her professional training as a writer and educator and her personal caregiving experiences to write several books on caring for people with memory-related illnesses. She is a sought-after speaker, both in Hawai‘i and on the Mainland, sharing strategies for caregiving, as well as coping with the stresses of caregiving.