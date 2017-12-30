“Cultural Day,” a project inspired and spearheaded by a Maui teen to honor Nisei veterans like her grandfather and all veterans, will be held at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center’s Stanley Izumigawa Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a performance by Maui Taiko, participate in games and crafts, enjoy food booths, visit a Barnes & Noble mini book fair and observe Japanese tea ceremony by the Rinzai Zen Mission tea group. At sunset, visitors can light a candle for a loved one.

“My senior project centers around the idea of informing people of my age about our country’s Nisei veterans who fought for the United States even while the country questioned their loyalty,” explained Tiara Kobayashi-Bautista, a H.P. Baldwin High School student. Her grandfather, Stanley Kobayashi, served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in World War II.

In addition to the events, the NVMC’s Education Center will remain open so guests can view the “One Puka Puka: The Purple Heart Battalion” exhibit on its final day.

“Cultural Day” is open free of charge to the public. There will be charges for the food and some of the activities. The NVMC is located at 665 Kahului Beach Rd. For more information, call (808) 244-6862, or email deidre@nvmc.org.