Hawaii Okinawa Plaza to Serve as Revenue Stream for the Hawaii United Okinawa Association

Gregg K. Kakesako

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

The Hawaii United Okinawa Association is honoring its rich cultural heritage by ensuring that the organization will have a steady revenue stream to help keep Okinawan culture alive for generations to come. Their vehicle for doing that is the newly completed Hawaii Okinawa Plaza, a $6.7-million retail and office building at the corner of Ka ‘Uka Boulevard and Uke‘e Street, directly across the street from the Hawaii Okinawa Center in the Waipi‘o Gentry area of Waipahu.

The Hawaii Okinawa Plaza was formally blessed and opened on the Labor Day holiday, Sept. 3, with some 400 guests from Okinawa — many of whom had donated to the project — and local Uchinanchu in attendance. It marked the climax of a weekend spent celebrating Okinawan culture, Hawai‘i style, at the 36th Okinawan Festival at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Construction on the two-story, 12,000-square foot commercial building began in April 2017 and was recently completed.

Thus far, businesses such as a periodontist, acupuncturists/masseuses and an insurance agent have signed leases and are beginning to set up their respective offices in the building. HUOA is actively seeking additional tenants for the building. Each floor of the Hawaii Okinawa Plaza consists of 6,000 square feet of space that can be divided among businesses requiring between 800 and 6,000 square feet of space. The new building is located near one of the gateways to the Waipi‘o Gentry community and is easily accessible for people who frequent the Patsy Mink Central O‘ahu Regional Park or who reside in the surrounding communities of Waipi‘o, Waikele, Mililani and the future Koa Ridge development.

To read the rest of this article, please subscribe to The Herald!

For more information about the Hawaii Okinawa Plaza, or to donate, call the HUOA at (808) 676-5400.

Gregg K. Kakesako worked for the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, Gannett News Service in Washington, D.C. and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser for more than four decades as a government, political and military affairs reporter and assistant city editor.