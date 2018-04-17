Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Melanie Carrié visited the Hawaii Hochi offices on March 28 and drew the winning ballots for the 35th “Guess the Cherry Blossom Festival Queen” contest, assisted by Hawaii Hochi, Ltd. president Taro Yoshida (pictured above).

Eric Kira of Honolulu had a perfect ballot and was the first prize winner of a round-trip for two to wherever Hawaiian Airlines flies in Hawai‘i, courtesy of Trans Pacific Tours, Inc. The second prize winner was Judy Watanabe of Pearl City, who won a buffet dinner for four people, courtesy of Pagoda Floating Restaurant. Third prize winner Michio Ohki of Honolulu won a gift basket from Iida’s S M Limited.

The Herald thanks all of our contest sponsors for their support.