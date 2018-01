Ryukyu Koten Ongaku Nomura Ryu Ongaku Kyo Kai – Hawaii Shibu sanshin association and Ryukyu Sokyoku Koyo Kai Hawaii Shibu koto association held their 2017 Gödö Ensö Kai, or joint concert, at Masa’s Cafeteria on Oct. 1. The program featured classical Okinawan music performed jointly and as solos.

The association also honored two koto members — Sadayo Tamaki and Sara Nakatsu. Tamaki was recently awarded her shihan-menkyo (master certificate) from Ryukyu Sokyoku Koyo Kai Okinawa. Nakatsu received her shinjinsho (first-level certification) in koto sponsored by the Ryukyu Shimpo newspaper.

Ryukyu Koten Ongaku Nomura Ryu Ongaku Kyo Kai – Hawaii Shibu sanshin association is led by Sei-ichi Yagi-Sensei and consists of one school, Nakasone Seifu Kai, led by Tsuyoshi Gima-Sensei. Ryukyu Sokyoku Koyo Kai Hawaii Shibu koto association is led by Jane Kaneshiro-Sensei and Bonnie Miyashiro-Sensei and consists of seven schools: Jane Kaneshiro Sozan Kai, Miyashiro Soho Kai. Toma Sokyoku Kai, Yasuko Arakawa Aki no Kai, Sunny Tominaga Sokyoku Sanyuu Kai, Yamashiro Yoneko Sokyoku Kenkyu Kai and Chieko Miyasato Sokyouku.