The Rotary Club of Hiroshima South in Japan presented a $20,000 check to its sister club in Hawai‘i, the Rotary Club of Hilo, to support the Puna relief efforts resulting from the ongoing Kïlauea volcano eruption. The donation was made at the Rotary Club of Hiroshima South’s meeting on June 1. The funds will be distributed by the Rotary Club of Pahoa Sunset to assist the Puna community affected by the eruption.

“Shigeo Mimura, president of Hiroshima South Rotary sends his club’s heartfelt aloha to our Big Island community,” reported Rotary Club of Hilo past president Ed Hara.

The Rotary Club of Hiroshima South has approximately 110 members. In mid-August, close to 25 of them will make their annual trip to the Big Island to visit with the Rotary Club of Hilo. Six Hiroshima students will join them on the trip. They will homestay with Waiakea High School Interact Club members.