The MIS Veterans Club installed its 2018 officers and directors at the club’s annual shinnen enkai on Feb. 25 at the Natsunoya Tea House. The club is made up veterans who served in the Military Intelligence Service in combat and intelligence roles in the Pacific and Asia theaters during World War II. However, because they were sworn to secrecy during and after the war, their exploits are not widely known.

The luncheon address was presented by Hawai‘i Herald editor Karleen Chinen. (The text of her speech will be published in a future edition of the Herald.)