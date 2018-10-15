Hawai‘i’s Little League Baseball World champions were guests of honor at a special dinner at Agu Ramen restaurant at Ala Moana Center on Sept. 24. Agu Ramen owner and president Hisashi Uehara hosted the championship team to congratulate the young champs. The ‘ukulele duo, Heart and Soul, also performed for the champs.

Enjoying the grinds were (left row, front to back): Mana Lau Kong, Ka‘olu Holt, Taylin Oana, Bruce Boucher and Zachary Won, and (right row, front to back) Jace Souza, Kory Chu, Tanner Chun, John de la Cruz and Caleb Okada. Not pictured are Chandler Murray, Sean Yamaguchi, Hunter Nishina and winning pitcher Aukai Kea. The Honolulu team swept the world championship tournament, which was held Aug. 16 to 26 at Williamsport, Penn.