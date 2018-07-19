Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Hawaii, the youthful and energetic eisä taiko group, and the Pacific Cultural Interchange Association will present “Ko-Ryukyu: The Dawn of Ryukyu,” a presentation of Okinawan cultural arts and pre-Ryukyuan history, on Tuesday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at the Hawaii Okinawa Center.

RMD Hawaii was founded by Akemi Martin-Sensei, who continues to serve as its artistic director. She was inspired to create this performance after having been selected as an Urasoe City Goodwill Ambassador in Okinawa.

“Ko-Ryukyu: The Dawn of Ryukyu” will feature the stories of the three kings of Urasoe through taiko, odori (dance), karate, hula and more. Among the performers will be several from Okinawa, including popular singer and songwriter Hidekatsu, who will be joined by a few local groups to create an unforgettable event. A portion of the concert proceeds will be donated to the Hawaii United Okinawa Association to support its ongoing efforts to promote, perpetuate and preserve Okinawan culture.

Several ticket packages are available:

• Reserved VIP tickets are $100 per person, which includes early entrance into the hall at 6 p.m., assigned seating in the VIP seating section and an okashi gift box. A parking pass will be provided with the purchase of two tickets.

• Preferred Seating at $50 per person includes early entrance at 6 p.m. and seating in the Preferred Seating section on a first come, first-served basis.

• General Admission at $35 person, which includes entrance at 6:30 p.m. and a seat in the open seating area (first come, first-served).

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.rmdhawaii.org/tickets or call (808) 282-2433 or (808) 840-3185.