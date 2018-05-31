The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i will honor three individuals and four organizations at its “Sharing the Spirit of Aloha Annual Gala” on Saturday, June 16, at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom. Being honored this year are the Onizuka Memorial Committee, ‘ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro, actor and civil rights advocate George Takei and recently retired Bank of Hawaii executive Donna Tanoue, as well as the Nisei Veterans Legacy, Nisei Veterans Memorial Center (Maui) and the Go For Broke National Education Center (Los Angeles).

The gala celebrates and honors individuals, or-

ganizations and businesses who reflect the aloha spirit in their service to the community and professional work and pays tribute to those who have helped to advance the mission of the JCCH, enhance the development of the Japanese American community, or worked to preserve and perpetuate Japanese American heritage and culture in Hawai‘i.

The reception and silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner and program to start at 6.

Individual tickets are $250 ($200 for JCCH members) with table sponsorships (table of eight) ranging from $3,000 to $25,000. Proceeds from the event will support JCCH’s programs and services. Tickets can be reserved by calling JCCH at 945-7633.