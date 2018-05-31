Applications are being accepted for Hui O Laulima’s 2019 Cultural Grant program. All prospective grant projects/activities must take place during the 2019 calendar year (January through December). Applications are due by July 31.

The criteria for selection include:

• Interest in the study, perpetuation and promotion of Okinawan culture (music, dance, art or other forms of expression), language and history, including good will projects;

• Leadership ability;

• Community service;

• Financial need;

• Overall potential for success;

• Clarity of goal(s); and

• Two letters of recommendation from individuals other than relatives.

Since 1984, Hui O Laulima has awarded more than $175,000 in grants for projects that fulfill its mission of preserving, perpetuating and promoting Okinawan culture. In the spirit of laulima — the Hawaiian word for “giving a helping hand” — Hui O Laulima awards grants to individuals and groups who share its mission.

Inquiries and/or requests for application forms should be directed to Karen Fuse, committee chair, at kcfuse@hawaii.rr.com.