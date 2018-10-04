Chanterelle Couture, ‘Iolani and Ari South headlined Hui Makaala’s 49th annual Scholarship Fund Luncheon and Fashion Show on July 22 in the Coral Ballroom of the Hilton Hawaiian Village. The three are all top-tier Hawai‘i designers who have been very successful in their careers. They shared a variety of their designs with the audience, showing off something special for every occasion.

The Hui Makaala fashion show is a fundraiser for the organization’s scholarship fund, which has awarded some $600,000 in scholarships for college students involved in Hawai‘i’s Okinawan community. During the program, it was announced that the Herbert T. Oshiro Trust bequeathed $15,000 to Hui Makaala’s scholarship fund this year.

This year, scholarships were awarded to:

Maiki Au , a Pearl City High School graduate who is attending the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa, majoring in nursing. She studies Okinawan dance with Hooge Ryu Hana Nuuzi no Kai Nakasone Dance Academy.

, a Mililani High School graduate who is majoring in kinesiology and exercise science at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo. She is a member of Hawaii Eisa Shinyuu Kai. Nicole Castillo , a graduate of Kohala High School on Hawai‘i Island. She is studying nursing at Sierra College in Northern California. Castillo’s family are members of Kohala Okinawa Kenjin Kai and she is a student of Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Kohala/Waimea.

, a Kalani High School graduate who is attending the University of Northern Colorado, majoring in music education. Hatakenaka’s family are members of Hui Makaala. Amanda Higa , a graduate of Moanalua High School who is attending the University of Colorado, majoring in exercise science. Higa’s family are members of Ginowan Shijin Kai and she studies Okinawan dance with Hooge Ryu Hana Nuuzi no Kai Nakasone Dance Academy.

, who graduated from Mid-Pacific Institute is attending the University of Oregon, majoring in psychology. Itomura’s family are members of Chatan-Kadena Chojin Kai and he performs with Hawaii Okinawa Creative Arts. Kelcie Leong , a graduate of Moanalua High School, is attending Northern Arizona University, majoring in dental hygiene. She is a student of Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Hawaii.

, who graduated from Pearl City High School, is attending the University of Portland, majoring in nursing. Her family are members of Oroku Aza Jin, Club Kobashigawa and Tanna Jinkai. Kristen Pang , a graduate of Punahou School, is attending UH-Mänoa, majoring in biological engineering. She is a member of Hawaii Okinawa Creative Arts.

, who graduated from Pacific Buddhist Academy, is attending Hawaii Tokai International College, majoring in liberal arts. Her family are members of Chatan-Kadena Chojin Kai and Okinawa City-Goeku Son, and she performs with Hawaii Okinawa Creative Arts. Chloe-Mae Talkington , a graduate of Waianae High School who is attending UH-Mänoa, majoring in animal science. Her family are members of Okinawa City-Goeku Son and she is a member of Chinagu Eisa Hawaii.

, who graduated from Pacific Buddhist Academy, is attending Seattle University, majoring in international business and Japanese. She is a sanshin student of Ryukyu Koten Afuso Ryu Ongaku Kenkyu Choichi Kai. Chaz Tanoue , who graduated from Mid-Pacific Institute, is attending Utah State University, majoring in mechanical engineering. He is a member of Hawaii Okinawa Creative Arts.

, a graduate of Sacred Hearts Academy, attends UH-West O‘ahu, majoring in sociology. She is a sanshin student of Ryukyu Koten Afuso Ryu Ongaku Kenkyu Choichi Kai and a member of Hawaii Eisa Shinyuu Kai. Suzanne Tsukenjo, who graduated from Sacred Hearts Academy, is a student at UH-Mänoa, majoring in microbiology. She is a student of Ryukyu Koten Afuso Ryu Ongaku Kenkyu Choichi Kai and a member of Hawaii Eisa Shinyuu Kai.

The cultural entertainment featured students of Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Hawaii, which was founded by Akemi Martin-Sensei, and is directed on O‘ahu by Melissa Ching. They performed with popular recording artist Hidekatsu from Okinawa. Also on the program were Misako Yagi performing “Awa-mori Banzai,” and Dazzman Toguchi dancing “Ume No Kaori.” Hawaii Okinawa Creative Arts members closed off the entertainment portion of the program with a lively shishimai performance.

During the program preceding the fashion show, Hui Makaala president Clayton Uza and treasurer Dennis Shimabukuro presented a check for $5,000 to Hawaii United Okinawa Association’s 2018 president Courtney Takara for HUOA’s Hawaii Okinawa Plaza project.

Several HUOA and Hui Makaala members served as guest models. They included 95-year old Hui Makaala member Sarah Mitchell, HUOA president Courtney Takara and past president Tom Yamamoto and his daughter Kim. Celebrity models included KITV sportscaster Brandi Higa and anchor Moanike‘ala Nabarro.

The fashion committee was co-chaired by Jane Lee and Karen Shishido.